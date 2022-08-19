Library overdue

A public meeting to discuss the proposed library for Key Biscayne will be held next Monday evening. All residents are invited to hear Ed Sintz, library director, and Dennis Carter, assistant to the county manager, present their proposals at a meeting to be held in the cafetorium of the Key Biscayne Community School.

Metro Commissioners gave the governmental go-ahead last week when they gratefully accepted Key Colony’s donation of an acre of their property facing Crandon Boulevard. The building on the property formerly served as Fininvest’s sales office. That structure, according to Mr. Carter, will make an ideal library with a minimum of remodeling.

Local musician wins Toledo Marathon

Louis Archambeau, professional musician at several spots around the Island, has won the Annual Toledo (Ohio) Marathon. He ran the 26.2 mile course in three hours and 45 minutes.

Lighthouse will beam again

The United States Coast Guard has announced that the Cape Florida lighthouse will be put back in operation. Increased marine traffic in Biscayne Bay prompted the decision to light the warning which will assist small boats in the bay.

The signal will begin as soon as possible and maybe in time for the Fourth of July. The light is listed as equal interval white for six seconds.

Key Biscayne volunteer fire department names new chief

“It’s a good community service,” said Armando Nuñez, 100 Cape Florida Drive, who assumed the position of Key Biscayne Volunteer Fire Department Chief several weeks ago.

Discussing his new role as chief of the volunteers, Mr. Nuñez indicated new equipment is one of his top priorities. New pagers for everyone are necessary in order to keep operations as efficient as possible. The youthful chief said insurance costs take a big bite of the department’s budget, which is raised by local donations.

A fundraising drive is underway.

Extensive training in new computers

Key Biscayne Savings and Loan personnel have been taking extensive training in the new computer system that was recently installed. Tom Gunning, executive vice president of the Savings and Loan, said the new system will increase the services the institution can offer its customers.

Letter to the editor

By Tom Goble

This is just a little thank you note for being the editor of our favorite newspaper.

I have found a wealth of joy and a source of community spirit and pride every Thursday in the Islander News.

It’s people like you and your dedication to reporting, editing and publishing good, wholesome, happy news that makes me proud to be a neighbor of yours. Thank you for taking care of our community.

Note: The editor of the Islander News in 1978 was Anne Owens.

Swimming instructor

Swimming instructor Dick Cutrera, 462 Hampton Lane, is totally immersed in his work. It’s a way of life for the aquatic expert who spends eight hours a day at the pool at the Silver Sands, where many local children and youth have learned to enjoy the water under his watchful eye.

Mr. Cutrera recently volunteered to teach a family of newcomers to our country, and, according to him, these youngsters from Vietnam have already learned to swim very well.

Anglers reel in awards

The Key Biscayne Anglers held a cookout at the home of J. O’Hara Smith, club president, and awarded trophies and spinning reels to the winners of recent tournaments.

Mr. Smith stated that the large number of junior winners is encouraging because the club is fostering participation of Key Biscayne’s young anglers so they can learn from older, more experienced members. The club meets monthly and encourages the release of non-edible fish.

Attendees included Jimmy Ferguson, Chris Davidson, O’Hara Smith, Jason Smith, Harry Tellam, Charlie LaPointe and Rick Killgore.

Photo finish

The Key Biscayne Athletic Club sponsored a bicycle race last Saturday. The streets around the Key Biscayne Community School were closed so cyclists could race around the paved surfaces. The age of the cyclists determined the length of the races, with some age groups making two laps around the school.

The three entries in the training wheel division were Geordie Earle, Andy Crabill and Michael Downs. It was a highly-contested, hard-fought race and the margin of victory was merely inches, with Geordie ahead.

Offshore investing

As high-tech communications and rapid transportation have shrunk our planet, foreign markets have opened throughout the world attracting corporate business and individual investors.

Axel von Schubert – of West Germany, Panama, Monte Carlo and Key Biscayne – would like to see more people taking advantage of what foreign investments have to offer. von Schubert has written a book, “Offshore Investing Made Easy, Safe and Legally Acceptable,” to help people navigate the often murky waters of foreign investment.