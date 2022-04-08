I hope ALL those who have been so supportive and kind to us are able to read this message.

Ron and I have been on a difficult journey while his health diminishes. We know that God is in control, but we are certainly surrounded by angels who are helping us each step of the way.

There are no words in the English language to express our gratitude and appreciation of the entire community for all your loving acts of kindness, your support and prayers.

We are constantly receiving yummy and nutritious meals. We are overwhelmed by the notes and cards that contain such words of inspiration and love. There have also been numerous other ways that the community has shown their support, such as:

- installing ramps in front of our house so Ron can have access to come and go.

- covering our front yard with hearts that have words that touch our hearts.

- dropping off delicious baked goods and sweet treats.

- stopping by just to check in.

- and so much more....

We even have personal trainers and “healers” offering their services to help with Ron’s mobility while he stays in bed most of the time.

We are blessed to have so many helping us in so many ways.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You have helped make the burden of this journey bearable and even made our hearts smile many times. God Bless you.

With so much appreciation and love,

Ron Erbel and Victoria Jackson