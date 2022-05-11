When it comes to quality of life on the Key, residents – at least the 557 who recently completed the Village’s Biennial Community Survey, which was presented Tuesday at the Village Council.

Jason Morado of the ETC Institute, based in Kansas City, showed a virtual presentation of survey results, calling the results “highly positive.”

Among the key findings: 98% of the respondents rated Key Biscayne as an excellent place to live, and 94% saw it as an excellent place to raise children.

For delivery of services, Key Biscayne ranked 24 points above the national average and 29 points above the Florida average. For delivery of services relating to tax dollars spent, the Village ranks 27 points above the USA average and 30 above the state average.

Among the suggestions for improvements in 2022: traffic conditions, street lighting, enforcement of laws and the presence of police in neighborhoods.

Councilman Luis Lauredo questioned the $25,000 spent on the two-year survey, fearing an overlap from the Strategic Vision Board’s survey results. Councilman Ed London said the survey results are important, so city leaders can proceed in their decisions to mirror the public’s perceptions.

To review the complete survey results, click here