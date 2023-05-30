And the winners of the 65th Annual Silver Knight awards are. . .

This year, 750 high school seniors were nominated for the Miami Herald Silver Knight Award from South Florida high schools, 69 in Miami-Dade and 32 from Broward. They were judged in 15 high school disciplines: art, athletics, business, English, general scholarship, journalism, mathematics, music, science, social science, speech, vocational tech, and world languages.

The students’ projects covered an array of community services, from developing small businesses to funding the building of schools and hospitals in South America and Africa, to using Zoom to tutor refugee children from Peru to Ukraine. Even one constructed a machine to measure the health of the oceans, which NOAA is now using.

Those are just a snippet of the extraordinary results of these remarkable young people’s hearts, talents, and industries.

Ian Barnett is a Key Biscayne’s Silver Knight winner. He created and taught a course on classical music composition in the Greater Miami Youth Symphony’s annual summer program.

The project was a product of the Bowden Fellowship he received at Ransom Everglades High School. This fellowship is a grant endowed by the school to fund student research projects in the humanities.

“The greatest challenge to this project was condensing years worth of knowledge and experience in composition into five one-hour classes that would give students sufficient tools to inspire them to want to compose,” said Barnett.

Barnett has been a musician with the Greater Miami Youth Orchestra for 12 years, playing the violin there and at his church, St. Agnes Catholic Church in Key Biscayne.

He also co-founded Superpower of ME (Music Education), a string quartet dedicated to raising money for children who can’t afford musical instruments. To date, they have raised $3,500.

Here is the list of the 2023 Silver Knight winners from Miami-Dade County: Jordan Perez / Art / Christopher Columbus High; Samantha Martin / Athletics / Miami Beach High; Lauren Smith / Business / True North Classical Academy; Natalia Pineda / Digital / Westminster Christian School & Interactive Media; Ashley Prado / Drama / Ronald Reagan Doral High; Stephanie Balderas / English & Literature / Coral Park High; Kevin Toledo / General Scholarship / MAST @ Homestead; Celine Churchman / Journalism / G. Holmes Braddock High; Sydney Powell / Mathematics / Palmer Trinity; Ian Barnett / Music & Dance Ransom Everglades School; Christopher Oeltjen / Science / Palmer Trinity School; Yanesi Gonzales / Social Science / Hialeah Gardens High; Maya Gowda / Speech / Gulliver Preparatory; Shawn Martinez / Vocational Technical / Belen Jesuit Preparatory School; Chaya Hazan / World Languages / Miami Country Day.

There were three Honorable Mentions: Pauline Stanham / Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart; Christina Perez / Palmetto High; and Sydney Greenwald / Miami Beach High.

One of these honorable mentions is Key Biscayne’s Pauline Stanham.

In 2017, Stanham joined the choir at her parish St. Agnes Church. It was invited to perform in Bosnia and Herzegovina with its song “Jesus Yo Creo Ti.” The choir has produced two albums and has since grown and is now known as AGNES.

Stanham also came up with the idea to have virtual adoration at St. Agnes every Monday night. It was such a success they began having an outdoor devotion, now drawing in hundreds.

“Don’t think you have to win an award to make it big,” said Bill McFarin, the general manager of the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald, and the Bradenton Herald, who hosted part of the Silver Knight Awards Ceremony. “The fact that you were even nominated carries tremendous weight for the promise you have inside you to make things better and change the world.”

Other Key Biscayne students who were nominated (and featured in the Islander News) were: Thomas Suarez / World Language / Gulliver Preparatory School; Natalie Leach / Science / Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart; and Julian Alvarez / Speech / Belen Jesuit Preparatory School.

The academic accomplishments of all nominees, coupled with their passion for making the world a more caring, safe, and healthy place, deserve accolades as they advance in their lives.