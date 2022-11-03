Animal cruelty charges against Village, recognition of ‘historic’ Crandon carousel among items making news in 2000

Lighthouse Run relay team

While mom, Kim Vernon, ran on her own, dad Court Vernon took over the parental duties at the 23rd Annual Lighthouse Run. With dad are Court IV and Katie. Squeezed in between them, but not visible, is their sister Kelly, who experienced her first Lighthouse Run.

Crandon Park carousel named historic site

Almost every American has fond memories of riding merry-go-rounds as a child, the thrill of rushing in circles on bobbing wooden horses surrounded by whirling scenes of carnival crowds.

Now Miami-Dade preservationists are making sure those memories never fade — at least not on Key Biscayne. On November 25, the Miami-Dade County Historic Preservation Board voted to name the Crandon Park Carousel the Key’s seventh county-designated historic site.

“[The designation] guarantees protection and survival against any possible changes and keeps it from being moved from the park,” said David J. Hertzberg, a specialist with the county’s historic preservation board.

The 30-horse wood-and-metal carousel was built in 1949 by the Allan Herschell Company of North Tonawanda, NY, one of the premier carousel makers of the day. Although the carousel was built to be a traveling one, it has remained at Crandon Park since it was brought there in 1950.

The carousel’s new protected status is a far cry from the nearly 20 years it spent in storage after 1978, when the old zoo’s relocation caused a decline in park attendance.

In 1996, Miami resident Anne Marie Clyatt, president of the non-profit Crandon Carousel and Amusement Organization, took on the painstaking task of restoring the carousel. The process involved repairing old mechanical parts, removing lead paint and cleaning off decades of grime, and repainting each horse with the help of local artists. Their efforts paid off on July 4, 1998, when the carousel finally reopened amid great fanfare.

Lynne Libby wins first place at Artist’s Showcase

Key Biscayne’s Lynne Libby won the graphics category award at the 21st Artist’s Showcase sponsored by Baptist Hospital of Miami.

The juried fine art show included the work of 150 artists from across the country. The artworks were displayed in an outdoor gallery at the hospital’s 65-acre picturesque lakeside setting. More than 30,000 people attended.

Blessing of the animals

Father Hernando of St. Agnes Catholic Church offered blessings to a collection of dogs, cats and even turtles during the second Blessing of the Animals ceremony in honor of St. Francis of Assisi.

Nest removal leaves residents squawking

For the second time in two years, the Village’s removal of a monk parakeet nest colony from a date palm at Key Biscayne Community School has prompted charges of animal cruelty from a group of Key residents.

“I felt very sorry for the animals,” said Francisco de la Camara, who lives two blocks from the school.

A Village contractor took down the nest colony two weeks ago. Village Public Works Director Armando Nuñez said the nests were taken down for safety reasons in preparation for the coming school year. “When those nests begin to get heavy, they begin to be a safety issue,” he said. “Once they fall from that height, I don’t know what damage they can do to children, but I don’t want to take any chances.”

Nuñez added that no eggs or chicks were found in the nests. Monk parakeet breeding season is in the spring.

De la Camera said if safety was a concern, the Village should have placed a collar around the trunk to secure the nests instead of taking them down. Nuñez said he would look into that option the next time the nests become a problem.

Changes at Island Veterinary

Island Veterinary hosted a party to say goodbye to Dr. Aldair Alspach and hello to Dr. Sherre Stebbins.

Why sea cucumbers talk to jellyfish

Former Key Biscayne resident Robin Gill will bring haiku poetry to the library on October 3 at 7 p.m. for a workshop sponsored by the Key Biscayne Life Enhancement Forum titled, “Why Sea Cucumbers Talk to Jellyfish.” Haiku traditionally deal with the seasons. Gill, who has lived in Japan for the past 20 years, will offer a brief history and definition of haiku as well as tips for writing and finding sources of inspiration for the concise poems of Japanese origin.

During the presentation, Gill will offer suggestions on how to enjoy haiku while writing outdoors or from one’s own memory, how to find haiku in your prose, and how to rework your poems. He says he hopes to convey the density and multiple layers of meaning within this ancient form of expression.

To read the last Islander Throwback, click here.