The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne and the Rotary Club of Liberty City are conducting a joint project to collect and distribute books for toddlers and children at the Tacolcy Center, a safe haven for youth located in Liberty City.

In addition, a stuffed animal drive will be run in conjunction with this effort, to benefit Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos (NPH), a Children’s Health Care Center in the Dominican Republic.

Books and stuffed animals will be collected May 12, 2022 to May 24, 2022 at drop off boxes throughout the island.

Collection boxes are available at Winn Dixie, L’Esplanade Mall, The Key Biscayne Community Center, Islander News offices and The Golden Hog.

Books should be for children ages 1-8, please no textbooks or adult books.

Stuffed animals should be in good condition and will be cleaned and sanitized before distributing them to children.

Monetary donations can be made directly to the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation, Inc. Please write “Book Drive” or “Stuffed Animal Drive” in memo portion of check and mail check to Bob Brookes, Treasurer, 2005 NW 18th Street, Apt 204, Delray Beach, FL 33445.

For more information, contact Pamela Gordon at pamgordon.2218@me.com