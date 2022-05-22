Ingenuity continues to make us marvel at the ideas and inventions people use to achieve their goals. Of course, in some cases, it’s out of a life-or-death necessity.

Take, for example, the boat that washed up at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park last weekend near Fishing Pier 2.

Made entirely of Styrofoam, this boat was the latest to be found along the South Florida coastline in the past couple of years, likely the works of refugees from Cuba or Haiti.

Resident Juliana Littlejohn saw the boat early Sunday but was told it first was spotted a day earlier.

Wooden beams were fastened across the seating area, which had the capacity to seat maybe a dozen people.

It also was powered by what looked like an old car or truck engine, such as was the case with the previous refugee boat, a 20-foot spaceship-looking craft powered by a “prop-driven car engine” and fed from fuel in 55-gallon honey drums. That vessel was discovered in early January near The Towers at the state park.

Witness Michael Nearing called that raft “ingenious assembly and welding craftsmanship” with clues indicating it had come from Cuba.

Last August, a group of 42 Haitian migrants landed near Crandon Park on Key Biscayne and tried to dodge Coast Guard officials but were later corralled. That came just days after the U.S. Border Patrol took in 15 Cuban migrants in what was called a “smuggling event” in the Florida Keys.