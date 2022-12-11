Another raft, with indications of migrants once on board, washes ashore on on Key Biscayne

They're certainly not the luxury boats you'll often find on Biscayne Bay.

Another raft, possibly one that contained refugees from Cuba, washed ashore the banks of Key Biscayne on Sunday morning.

This one clearly shows an eight-cylinder engine, from a car or truck, installed in the center of the raft was used to power the wooden vessel.

Resident David Adams, who filmed a video of the raft, said the orange letters "OK OK" on its side panels indicate that the U.S. Coast Guard had intercepted the vessel before it touched shore.

Wooden beams were fastened across the seating area, which had the capacity to sit, possibly, a dozen people. An empty sack that once carried rice from Uruguay imported to Cuba was found onboard.

In May, a vessel made entirely of Styrofoam washed up at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park near Fishing Pier 2.

That rudely constructed, but ingenious, vessel also was powered by what looked like an old car or truck engine or carburetor, such as was the case with the previous refugee boat, a 20-foot spaceship-looking craft powered by a "prop-driven car engine" and fed from fuel in 55-gallon honey drums that was discovered in early January near The Towers at the state park.

In August of 2021, a group of 42 Haitian migrants landed near Crandon Park on Key Biscayne and tried to dodge Coast Guard officials but were later corralled. That came just days after the U.S. Border Patrol took in 15 Cuban migrants in what was called a "smuggling event" in the Florida Keys.

In July of this year, 25 refugees were detained at Crandon Park after apparently being dropped off of a fishing boat in Biscayne Bay, perhaps as early as 5:30 a.m. A child and pregnant woman were part of the group.

According to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar with the Border Patrol, it was deemed a "maritime smuggling event."

By mid-year, U.S. Coast Guard District 7 crews reportedly interdicted 9,781 migrants since Oct. 1, and 25 of those were taken into federal custody.