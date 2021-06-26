One of the most asked questions in computer and internet security is, “Should I use a paid antivirus?” Yes, you need one, but you need to get the correct antivirus and know how to use it correctly.

Defender, the antivirus that comes with Windows 10 computers, is an excellent basic program, but it has flaws. It does not have all the features of a paid antivirus, such as frequent updates, or security features like a VPN. And you must be extra careful not to open attachments from emailers you do not know. Defender may not fully protect you against these threats, but paid versions might.

Another basic tip for helping your antivirus work better, beyond being extra careful with email attachments, are to make sure the websites you visit are the real ones and not a clone of the original. Updated browsers are good options to help spot problems.

For Mac users, an antivirus is not as essential as those who use a Windows PC, due to their superior software protections, but Mac-specific viruses are starting to be developed. So, especially if you are doing sensitive work online, an antivirus program is still a good idea.

There are many good antivirus options available. Avira Premium is a great full-feature antivirus that includes a VPN and a password manager. Norton also is excellent, and even includes ID protection with LifeLock.

The most important part of internet security is taking common sense precautions. Do not, for example, listen to callers claiming your computer is infected and who ask to be given access to your computer. Once these scamming hackers have access to your computer no antivirus will protect you.

For more information on this topic, feel free to contact Leo Quintana at 3(305) 5239203 or leo@leoquintana.com