One of Key Biscayne’s treasures is Crandon Golf, rated among the nation’s top municipal courses. For 18 years Crandon Golf hosted the PGA Champions Tour.

The course is known for its many water hazards. Local resident Tom Dannemiller plays the course regularly and recently hit an errant shot that sailed into a lake on hole #10.

Many golfers who play Crandon Golf are accustomed to this misfortune and, for these occasions, Dannemiller carries a ball-retrieval tool. “My retriever extends to 20 feet so I can sometimes recover balls that other people can’t,” he said.

After recapturing his ball from the lake, Dannemiller noticed another ball farther out. He was able to scoop that one from its watery grave as well and placed it in his golf bag.

Later, when he examined the found ball, he noticed it was in perfect condition and marked with a logo for the Royal Biscayne Hotel. “I sensed this was unusual because I have lived here since 2001 and I didn’t recall a hotel with that name. It was like a message in a bottle and soon turned into a lesson on local history and what the Key once was.”

After a Google search, he learned that the island hotel closed in 1992.

If you are missing a Royal Biscayne golf ball, please contact me at the Islander News.