As conflict rages halfway around the world, a Key Biscayne woman is bringing the community together to support the people suffering in Ukraine.

Claire London is taking the initiative by hosting a garage sale on April 9, the proceeds of which will be donated to a third party organization working in Ukraine.

The garage sale kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday at London’s house located at 736 Woodcrest Rd.

The profits will be donated to the Third Wave Organization, which is composed of over 30,000 medical and non-medical first responders.

“Every little thing amounts up,” said London. “I’m hoping this might inspire people to take action. The more we do the better.”

London is eager to collaborate with Third Wave because of their ability to directly utilize donations through their own ground efforts.

She hopes the precedent she sets will inspire others to partake in similar initiatives to share their love and hope.

“I truly believe good is inside everybody,” said the wife of Village Councilman Ed London. “When there is evil, love will conquer all.”

London said she is open to receiving contributions for the garage sale on the days leading up to the event. She can be reached at claireamerena@aol.com.