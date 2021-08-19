Are worms the ‘vermicompost’ solution to Key’s sargassum plague?

Who would have thought a tiny worm could be the kingpin in a battle against seaweed? That’s what Key Biscayne officials could be banking on if a test run is successful.

At last week's Town Hall held in the KB Community Center, County Commissioner Raquel Regalado discussed a new, creative way to combat the pesky, brown sargassum that covers the area’s beaches each summer.

“We think we have a solution, and calling it ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking would be selling it short,” she told audience members who gathered at the District 7 Town Hall meeting. “Sargassum is a weekly topic at our office and we’re almost there.”

Likening it to “a giant science experiment,” Regalado said the worms actually feed on the sargassum and break it down.

“We can (one day) say we have worms working for Key Biscayne, and you don’t have to pay them; just pay them with sargassum,” she said, tongue-in-cheek.

But, don’t worry, there won’t be any worms being tossed on the beach, explained Dr. Roland Samimy, Chief Resilience Officer for Key Biscayne. “It’s not like throwing down a bunch of worms onto the sargassum,” he said, chuckling.

He said the worms actually are combined with the sargassum in a big tumbler or containment unit, likely in a separate area on Virginia Key.

Key Biscayne -- in a pilot project studying the idea with the Virginia Key Historic Beach Trust and the Fertile Earth Worm Farm in Davie -- are looking into the effectiveness of what’s called “vermicompost,” or the decomposition process using various species of worms, like red wigglers.

“The worms eat it, and the plastic and debris float to the top (of the container) and you can scoop it up,” Regalado said.

Added Samimy: “We’re trying to do something more innovative than raking it and hauling it to the landfill.”

This year, 373 truckloads of sargassum — at 22 cubic yards a truck — have been hauled off. If the situation calls for another 100 trucks in August and another 100 in September, he said the Village could be looking at a $465,000 shortfall from what was budgeted.

“It’s very frustrating,” Samimy said. “It’s like having tens of thousands of dollars and throwing it into a barrel and lighting it on fire. It just feels like wasted money, but if the beaches are clean and people like that ...”

Even if the plan is to simply let the sargassum dry and lose all the water weight at Virginia Key, it would make the hauling effort less taxing and less costly, he said.

Sargassum piles up higher in certain areas based on hydrodynamics of currents and moving sand, such as the area between county-owned Crandon Beach and the state-owned Bill Baggs Park.

Samimy praised Regalado for her proactive approach to the situation. Potential solutions being looked at by Miami include sinking it, drying and composting it, burying it, or even leaving it be, like is done at Bill Baggs. Research by the University of Miami is underway regarding the metallic elements within the sargassum -- and what can be combined with it, such as mulch, to avoid toxicity.

Regalado also noted that the worm plan could become an educational piece for students, to help them learn more about composting and ways to protect the environment.

On that note, Regalado also referred to the issue of single-use plastics on beaches.

“It really is ridiculous,” she said. “On our county cleanups, we find chancletas. Chancletas! I can’t understand how people go home without their shoes. In (the county) there are a lot of people going around with just one flip-flop, I guess.”

As long as they don’t step on any hard-working worms, maybe the sargassum issue will soon begin to dissolve.