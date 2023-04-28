Area’s real estate sales close out April strong for buyers, with multiple high-end properties selling at or just under asking price

The area’s April real estate market ended on a strong note, with multiple multi-million dollar sales. Several properties in Key Biscayne met or exceeded asking prices, as did several properties in Brickell. Most sales were just below asking price, indicating a strong buyers market. This month saw prices ranging from $4,379,000 on Grand Bay Dr. to $644,00 on Ocean Drive, which sold last week.

Key Biscayne

$3,600,000

3 bed / 3.5 bath / 2,930 sq ft

430 Grand Bay Dr., Apt. 1205, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Pristine apartment with ocean view from all bedrooms, remodeled 3 years ago. Listed at 3,900,000 in October.

$644,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,325 sq ft

550 Ocean Dr., Apt. 5C, Key Biscayne, Fl 33149

Condo in a quiet boutique building across from the beach, featuring a private balcony. Listed at $637,000 in March.

$950,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,260 sq ft

199 Ocean Lane Dr., Apt. 106, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

First floor unit at Commodore South features an ample balcony with garden and beach access. Listed at $980,000 in February.

$1,606,935

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,532 sq ft

251 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 629, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Fully remodeled property with northern exposure and ocean views, featuring a long balcony with access from both bedroom access. Listed at 1,680,000 in October.

$1,350,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,875 sq ft

881 Ocean Dr., Apt. 24B, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Spacious flow through unit on 24th floor. Semi-private elevator. Listed at $1,495, 000 in November.

$2,500,000

2 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,174 sq ft

791 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 501, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Corner location facing South. Listed at $2,500,000 in March.

$2,360,000

4 bed / 4 bath / 3,064 sq ft

151 Crandon Blvd., Apt. 824, Key Biscayne FL, 33149

Spacious 4 by 4 with full balcony and 3 covered parking spaces. Listed at $2,490,000 in December.

Brickell

$465,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 987 sq ft

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 2114, Miami, FL 33131

Two level loft apartment with views of Miami River and city. Listed at $470,000 in November.

$650,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 942 sq ft

1600 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 1103, Miami, FL 33129

Two by two condo in Le Parc, with views of the bay and city skyline. Listed at $650,000 in February.

$425,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 738 sq ft

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1604, Miami, FL 33131

Bright spacious unit with partial water views. Listed at $420,000 in March.

$1,125,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,640 sq ft

1541 Brickell Ave., Apt. C3206, Miami, FL 33129

Flow thru floor plan with views of Biscayne Bay and Miami. Listed at $1,249,000 in December.

$650,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,117 sq ft

1408 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1109, Miami, FL 33131

Views of the bay from every room in this SE corner unit, with 2 parking spots. Listed at $665,000 in February.

$585,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,402 sq ft

41 SE 5th St., Ap.t 308, Miami, FL 33131

Two by Two plus den in a 2 story unit with 2 balconies and parking space on the same level. Listed at $600,000 in October.

$810,000

3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,513 sq ft

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 3921, Miami, FL 33131

Open balcony unit bay front with covered parking and valet service. Listed at $849,000 in November.

$975,000

3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,792 sq ft

1627 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2301, Miami, FL 33129

270 degree views of Miami and Biscayne Bay from this 23rd floor unit, with 600 sq. ft. balcony.

$490,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 825 sq ft

1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 3704, Miami, FL 33131

1/1 condo on the 37th floor in The Club on Brickell ,with bay views. Listed at $499,00 in February.

$3,500,000

5 bed / 5.5 bath / 3,680 sq ft

2409 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33129

Home in historic South Miami Ave., walking distance from Brickell City, was completely renovated. Listed at $3,785,000 in February.

$735,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 879 sq ft

68 SE St., Apt. 3905, Miami, FL 33131

Fully furnished apartment on the 39th floor, facing the ocean. Listed at $799,000 in January.

$700,000

1 bad / 1 bath / 986 sq ft

475 Brickell Ave., Apt. 5708, Miami, FL 33131

One by One penthouse unit with floor to ceiling windows and a balcony offering views of bay and Miami. Listed at $730,000 in November.

$465,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,100 sq ft

2333 Brickell Ave., Apt. 2510, Miami, FL 33129

Waterfront condo with water and sunset views, split floor plan and balcony access from all rooms. Listed at $460,000 in March.

$1,750,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,946 sq ft

1435 Brickell Ave., Unit 3501, Miami, FL 33131

Four Seasons furnished corner unit with ocean and city views, and 5 Star resort amenities. Listed at $1,900,000 in January.

$970,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,390 sq ft

495 Brickell Ave., Unit BAY905, Miami, FL 33131

Unit in unique Phillipe Starck building,with east facing view. Two by two with a den and balcony. Listed at $1,060,000 in October.

$500,000

1 bed / 2 bath / 923 sq ft

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 3203, Miami, FL 33130

One bed unit in Brickell at Millecento, 5 Star amenities include rooftop pool at 43rd floor. Listed at $560,000 in October.

$425,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 850 sq ft

2475 Brickell Ave., Apt .1203, Miami, FL 33129

Unblocked view from this north-facing unit reveals a view of the bay and downtown Brickell. Also, porcelain floors. Listed at $443,500 in November.

$391,000

1 bed / 1.5 bath / 795 sq ft

690 SW 1st Court, Apt. 1922, Miami, FL 33130

Loft style modern spacious condo with views of Miami skyline and Brickell Bay/ Miami River. Listed at $415,000 in March.

$405,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 629 sq ft

1600 SW 1st, Apt. 708, Miami, FL 33129

Unit in Le Parc offers a European style kitchen and spacious balcony. Listed at $418,00 in February.

$721,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,289 sq ft

41 SE 5th St., Apt. 1302, Miami, FL 33131

Two by two loft with double-high ceilings and exposed brick walls, open master on 2nd level and powered blackout shades. Listed at $750,000 in February.

$530,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 1,117 sq ft

31 SE 5th St., Apt. 1011, Miami, FL, 33131

Condo in Brickell on the River with travertine floors throughout, and river views from balcony. Listed $550,000 in August.

$1,650,000

3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,825 sq ft

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1901, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit with unobstructed view that wraps the building. Listed at $1,690,000 in January.

$415,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 886 sq ft

2451 Brickell Ave., Apt. 11R, Miami, FL 33129

Unit in Brickell Townhouse in the peaceful community of Brickell Hammock, with 180 degree views. Sold at listing price.

$500,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 570 sq ft

1300 S Miami Ave, Apt. 3901, Miami, FL 33130

Downtown furnished unit with bay and city views and an expansive balcony. Listed at $515,000 in January.

$630,000

2 bed / 2 bath / 910 sq ft

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 3307, Miami, FL 33130

Modern unit in the heart of Brickell. Porcelain floors throughout, including the balcony. Listed at $650,000 in January.

$450,000

1 bed / 1 bath / 674 sq ft

999 SW 1st Ave., Apt. 3008, Miami, FL 33130

East facing unit with intracoastal and city views right above Mary Brickell Village. Listed at $475,000 in March.

$1,700,000

3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,825 sq ft

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3801, Miami, FL 33131

Waterfront views in Icon Brickell 1. Professionally decorated and styled with an oversized balcony. Listed at $1,780,000 in February.

