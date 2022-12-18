Argentina vs France: where to watch the World Cup final on the island and in Miami

The final of the 2022 FIFA Soccer World Cup will be played Sunday December 18, and feature world soccer powers France and Argentina, with both countries looking to make history.

France is looking to become only the third team to repeat as champion in the Cup’s 92-year history, joining Italy and Brazil as the only two countries to successfully defend their championship.

For Argentina, their dream to win their third World Cup rest of the shoulders of Lionel Messi who is hoping to crown s stellar international career with a World Cup win. The 35-year-old says this will be his final game for his country.

And there is no better place to watch the excitement of crowing a new World Champion than Key Biscayne.

Versión en español

The Village of Key Biscayne has arranged a special watch event, installing a giant 20-foot screen in the gym of the Key Biscayne Community Center – 10 Village Green Way / (305) 365-8900 – for residents to watch the World Cup game and closing ceremonies, starting at 10 a.m. The event is free to the public.

If you prefer to watch the game while consuming brunch, the island offers many options.

During the World Cup, the Argentine bistro Novecento – 620 Crandon Blvd / (305) 362-0900 - has been a popular watch spot, especially on matches involving Argentina. And this Sunday will not be the exception. Novecento has prepared its interior, its terrace and part of the parking lot to accommodate a large number of fans.

Milanezza Kitchen Bar Market – 700 Crandon Blvd. / (305) 646-1001 – has also been a popular spot with large, high-definition TV’s both inside and outside.

Pana Latin Food – 600 Crandon Blvd / (305) 456-0886 – has 3 television sets in their outdoor covered courtyard.

The Golden Hog – 91 Harbor Plaza / (305) 361-1300 – has a large TV set up in their juicing and grill area for patrons to watch all the excitement.

Outside the island, the city of Miami Beach organized a free event to see the World Cup. The game will be broadcast on a huge giant screen located in the Miami Beach Bandshell, the open auditorium located on Collins Ave and 73rd Street, in what is called Little Buenos Aires.

Novecento Brickell – 1414 Brickell Ave / (305) 403-0900 – has been a popular watch spot for downtown Miami residents and visitors.

If you are watching the game, to be played at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, at home, it will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app with coverage at 9 a.m.