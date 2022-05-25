Armed with $500K from the Feds, Village to tackle flooding around K-8 Center

Flooding around Key Biscayne's K-8 Center Community School soon will be a thing of the past after Village officials learned this week that $500,000 had been authorized by federal officials toward the project.

"It's exciting. We've been working on this request since last year," said Village Manager Steve Williamson, whose staff identified the K-8 school area as one of three priority locations on the island where flooding needs to be alleviated. "We were ready and willing to (do it ourselves) but it's always nice when the federal government pitches in."

Williamson credited the efforts of Public Works Director Jake Ozyman and Chief of Sustainability and Resiliency Dr. Roland Samimy for "leading the charge."

The official approval letter, written by Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, was actually delivered to 26-year resident Robert Duzoglou, a past chair for the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, a current member of the Strategic Vision Board, and the owner of the Academy of Martial Arts, RDCA MMA on the island.

"Anytime we have an issue, I'll send a letter," he said, noting he addressed sea level rise, beach re-nourishment and seaweed issues to Salazar, who represents Florida's 27th District. "It was nice to hear from her. She and Marco Rubio have really responded to us on sustainability and resiliency issues. She came back on this one.

"I'd love to take full credit, but ..." he said, laughing.

"He got the sexy letter; all I got was the phone call," Williamson said, jokingly.

He also thanked Congresswoman Salazar for her efforts, and Jim Davenport, the Village's lobbyist, for his guidance and persistence. "He was fantastic," Williamson said.

"A month ago, we had an indication it was coming," he added. "We anticipated it, but you always want to hold your lips until we get it."

Williamson has hosted Salazar twice -- once to tour the Village's concerns and the other in working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to reinforce and raise sand dunes along the ocean side, as well as related improvements to combat sea level rise.

In her letter, she wrote: "As your Congresswoman, it's important to me that your hard-earned tax dollars get reinvested back into your community," explaining that $4 million of the $17 million her team was able to secure is going directly to Key Biscayne and Biscayne Bay.

According to her biography, Salazar has been a reporter since 1984, appearing on CNN Latino, Telemundo and Univision channels, and is the only U.S. Spanish-language reporter to have interviewed Fidel Castro one-on-one. The Coral Gables resident has a masters' degree from Harvard.

Regarding the $500,000 for the K-8 project, she wrote: "This project will provide a safer, more quality educational environment for the students at the elementary and middle school by reducing the excessive flooding experience in and around the school. It also will help reduce the high number of pollutants being discharged into Biscayne Bay."

The other two major cash awards went to the Greater Biscayne Bay Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring Program ($2 million) and to the Biscayne Bay Water Pump Project ($1.6 million) to protect against fish kills, toxic water, sewage backups and respiratory illnesses.

Each of those projects also will help Key Biscayne residents, at least indirectly, to maintain a clean bay and continue the flow of tourism dollars.

Williamson now is coordinating efforts with the Environmental Protection Agency at the Community Program Funding level and, with the help of consultants, will study design criteria for drainage improvements around the K-8 school to be presented to Village Council members this summer.

"With sea level rise, it would progressively only get worse," he said.