Army Corps Shoreline Protection Plan decision looms

Village Manager Steve Williamson remains confident that Key Biscayne will be included in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Shoreline Protection Plan when the agency announces a decision Feb. 17.

Williamson spent time recently at the County Mayor’s Office speaking to Daniella Levine Cava and CEO Jimmy Morales, and came away hopeful of being included under the Miami-Dade County umbrella – but with a caveat that Key Biscayne would have to begin a Back Bay study before the Corps would start working on reinforced dunes on the front side.

“The County would continue with their regular path, but we would be kind of a branch,” Williamson said Tuesday night, noting a Back Bay study would lead to an investment to protect that area – at a cost of a $2-$3 million waiver.

The bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 provided $1 million to do the project, and after that there would be a 50-50 split between the federal government and county and/or city.

“We have to show the ability to protect the backside before they complete the front side,” Williamson said. “(The Corps) has been fully impressed with our commitment ... kudos to Roland (Dr. Samimy), the dedication of our residents, verbally and financially, because of the GO (Bond) approval, and their support ... (the Corps) continue to find ways to keep us in the project.”

Williamson will again meet with Morales and bring back recommendations.