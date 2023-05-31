Key Biscayne Police and officers from other jurisdictions have had an impressive record against criminals on the island this spring.

The latest took place on Memorial Day, when a Key Biscayne officer arrested a man in connection with 10 cases of electric bicycle and high-end bicycle thefts from the Village (seven stolen) and Coral Gables (three stolen).

Michael Paulo McKenzie, 28, of Miami was stopped in the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard and a records check confirmed the identity of the subject and he was taken into custody, later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Jail for processing.

A Key Biscayne police officer had spotted a man Monday riding an electric bicycle in the wrong direction in the southbound bicycle lane of the Rickenbacker Causeway on Monday and noticed he also matched the description of a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) report from both Key Biscayne and Coral Gables police departments as a result of earlier thefts that occurred from February to May.

Key Biscayne detectives worked on the cases and through investigative means were able to identify a suspect.

"The Key Biscayne Police Department remains vigilant and steadfast in protecting our safe community," Police Chief Frank Sousa said. "Our officers will continue their daily efforts to keep the secure environment we are accustomed to."

Earlier this spring on Key Biscayne, a male wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Pennsylvania was apprehended; a 31-year-old male was arrested in five cases of stolen bicycles and a golf cart; and a woman was pulled over by Miami-Dade police officers on Crandon Boulevard with an active warrant stemming from a domestic case.