Art and philanthropy will become one at upcoming Nancy Brin art exhibit to benefit kids with cancer

On May 11, artistry and philanthropy will become one as Key Biscayne residents will have the chance to see an art show while benefiting the Sunshine Kids Foundation.

The event, featuring artist Nancy Brin, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Toscana Mare at the Towers of Key Biscayne.

To the artist, Nancy Brin, few things surmount connecting her passion for art with her support of a worthy cause.

Born in Cuba, Brin worked at the Miami Herald until a travel bug crept in. “I had some time off for six months,” she said. After visiting and falling in love with Italy, she decided to plant her roots there. She attended the University of Perugia to learn the language, and she began to sell her artwork to a few galleries in Milan.

Then, 25 years ago, she moved back to Miami.

Brin’s specialty includes acrylic paint on canvas, usually depicting colorful and vibrant objects. She began to paint for an array of clients as she continued to exhibit her pieces in areas like Lincoln Road and Versace Villa. She also partook in components of aviation art, which was showcased at the Versace Villa.

“I have always admired her,” said Marilyn Borroto. “She’s been among art all her life, so her talent is very authentic and very genuine.”

Borroto and Brin both came to the United States – along with 14,000 other Cuban youth – aided by the clandestine organization Pedro Pan.

“Nancy and I were sent from the Miami refugee camp in Florida City in Dade County to Villa Maria, a hostel run by nuns in San Antonio, Texas,” Brin recalled. “We met in 1962 and have been close friends since.”

Borroto said that the minute she called Brin to help us raise funds for the Sunshine Kids, “she loved the idea and pledged 30% of all proceeds to the organization.”

Brin is never not painting, continuously working for connections, patrons and admirers. She also does specialty work involving Cuban-inspired “descarados,” or “individuals with no shame.” Faceless fishermen are used to portray her “descarado” theme.

The May 11 exhibit will feature a mix of acrylic work and whimsical art, Brin said,but she is as concerned about raising funds for the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to children with cancer.

“We want our Key Biscayne to be more involved with the foundation. Hopefully, this is the first of many fundraisers for them here on the Key,” said Vivian Galego Mendez, vice president and broker of BHHS EWM Realty.

Added Borroto: “I think our guests at Toscana Mare will be very excited to view her Descarados collection. And I certainly hope the Sunshine Kids will be benefitted by this exhibition.”

For reservations, contact Marilyn Borroto at (305) 979-7510 or Vivían Galego-Mendez at (305) 205-2626.