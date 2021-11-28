Miami becomes the art capital of the world for a week with the return of Art Basel after a year of suspension due to the pandemic. This exhibition, from December 1 to 4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, promises to deliver enormous artistic energy.

In addition to showcasing exceptional art within its Galleries, Positions, Nova, Survey and Edition sectors, the fair will also feature: 16 large-scale artworks in the new Meridians sector; 25 exhibitions as part of the Kabinett sector; and, 10 panels as part of the fair’s renowned series, Conversations.

“There’s enormous excitement within the artworld ... about Art Basel Miami, our first fair in two years in the Americas,” said Marc Spiegler, Art Basel Global Director. “Also because the show has nev- er before featured such a diverse range of voices.”

In the years leading up to the pandemic, fairs accounted for nearly half of art dealers' annual sales, according to the UBS Global Art Market Report published in March. In 2020, that figure dropped to just 13%, with nearly two-thirds of scheduled art fairs canceled.

These closures forced galleries, collectors and auction houses to walk away and act online. As a result, the global art and antiques market plummeted 22% to $50.1 billion in 2020, the biggest drop since the 2009 recession.

Art Basel's return heralds a new beginning, at least from a sales perspective.

The Galleries section, the show’s main sector, has more than 250 components, bringing the work of more than 4,000 artists,from great masters to emerging artists.

Art Basel draws nearly 80,000 visitors to South Florida and spawns a host of satellite fairs, parties, and events during Miami Art Week. The Wynwood neighborhood, with its outdoor mural exhibition, is the epicenter of many of the events, while other areas such as the Design District, Little Haiti, South Beach and Little Havana attract artists and galleries that emphasize cutting edge contemporary art.

For More information, artbasel.com/miami-beach

