Art Yerian’s son working to continue father’s legacy through State Parks System

Several Village residents fondly remember Art Yerian, former manager of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park and chairman of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce before he passed away in 2022.

His son, Jaden Yerian, is following his father’s footsteps by working with the Florida State Parks system.

The younger Yerian is a park ranger at the Sebastian Inlet State Park, just north of Vero Beach. “I’ve been working with the park service for a year, following my dad’s footsteps. I also started my own real estate company,” Yerian told Islander News.

“Sebastian is one of the few parks that is 24/7. It’s rough out here, but has been a fantastic learning opportunity,” he added.

Yerian said of his time on the island, “I remember the community very fondly. Getting back to Key Biscayne as the manager is my end goal. It would be an honor for me to continue and enhance the work and community interaction my dad started. It keeps me motivated because it serves as a reminder every time I wear this uniform.”

Yerian knows he has big shoes to fill. “Even now, I still meet people I’ve never met that crossed paths with my Dad at some point in his career. They all tell me good memories and times they had (together).”

In his quest to move up in the State Park Service, Yerian wants to work with park volunteers and perform community outreach to engage the community. “Working to continue my dad’s legacy at Bill Baggs.”

Art would be proud.