There are almost as many definitions out there as there are people trying to define community engagement. Luckily, we happen to live in a community where we do not have to look far for stellar examples.

If you enjoy your life on Key Biscayne, one thing is certain: Bill Baggs Park Manager Art Yerian has made your life better! Now it is on us to return the favor. Art went into sudden cardiac arrest on April 27 and was only brought back to life through the fast actions of the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue and the ER doctors at Mercy Hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Julia Walderzak to help with medical expenses and extensive rehabilitation costs.

People person to the rescue. Art Yerian, his wife of 30+ years, Liz, and their three children moved to Key Biscayne in 2015, when he accepted the position of Manager of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Before his move, he was the District 5 Assistant Bureau Chief of the state of Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Park Manager for Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. People Magazine nominated him as a “Hero Amongst Us” when he, together with a colleague, rescued Olga the Otter after she strayed into the alligator pit.

Art made the park part of Key Biscayne. Countless residents have “Art stories” to share. What they all have in common is one main message: Through his energetic engagement and compassionate interactions with Key Biscayne residents, businesses, law enforcement, local clubs and many grassroots organizations, he has made the park an intricate part of life on Key Biscayne.

One great example is the Key Biscayne Community Compost administered by A Zero Waste Culture, with the support of the Village of Key Biscayne and Bill Baggs State Park.

Memories are made. Manny Rionda met Yerian at his very first meeting as a member of Friends of Cape Florida. As the “park representative,” Art attended, seeking new ways to engage the community when Rionda suggested an event around a family holiday. With the support of the entire Bill Baggs team, the “Halloween Haunted Hike” was born — much to the squealing delight of kids and adults alike.

Bill Baggs is a destination for baby birthdays, anniversaries, retirement celebrations, full moon parties and much more.

Patricia Romano, another long-time KB resident affectionately remembers the memorial for her 3-year-old granddaughter Art helped to organize. She loves that many people can treasure their own memories while sitting on the bench she donated near the lighthouse keeper’s cabin. She expressed perfectly the sentiment of many Key Biscayne residents: “Even though the park doesn’t officially belong to us, we belong to the park”!

If you can support Art Yerian and his family with recovery expenses, please donate at GoFundme.com and search for Art Yerian