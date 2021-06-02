Art Yerian, one of the most beloved residents in the Key Biscayne area and manager of the scenic Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, has been battling back from congestive heart failure.

Now, he’s getting a little help from his friends.

A GoFundMe page, set up by Julia Walderzak, has raised $5,500 of the desired $30,000 goal to help with medical expenses and extensive rehabilitation costs.

“Art is truly the most kind human I have ever met,” Walderzak wrote on the GoFundMe site. “He treats my children as his own and they can’t wait to be with Uncle Art again and drink mango juice on the beach.”

Yerian, who also chairs the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, went into sudden cardiac arrest on April 27, when he “coded” for five minutes before emergency room personnel at Mercy Hospital brought him back to life.

“It was totally unexpected,” said Tatyana Chiocchetti, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. “Key Biscayne Fire Rescue basically saved his life (by quickly transporting him). It was a dire situation.”

Yerian started his role as park manager at Bill Baggs in July of 2015 after serving 16 years as the Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park manager.

Last October, Mayor Mike Davey presented Yerian with a “Proclamation of Gratitude” for his “exemplary leadership as well as his generous and collaborative spirit that has and will continue to protect and enhance the lives of the Key Biscayne residents.”

“He is really one of the wonderful people on the Key and he’s done many wonderful improvements and even has created some night events, which I don’t believe was possible before that,” Chiocchetti said. “He’s full of energy, always zipping around the park in his golf cart. We were honored to have him as our chair this year, so I’m hoping for a full recovery so he can be back with us.”

In the meantime, the interim chair will be filled by Rodrigo Antunes, a Jiu Jitsu master and CEO of Alliance Jiu Jitsu Key Biscayne.

Yerian spent more than half a month in intensive care at Mercy Hospital before being transferred to the long-term Kindred Hospital South Florida in Coral Gables, where he is facing aggressive rehabilitation therapy.

“He made great strides in his recovery (at Mercy), moving from critical to stable condition,” Walderzak wrote. “The goal is for him to recuperate at home with his family and animals, including Maverick, his golden lab, and Momo the squirrel, who he rescued from the brink of death.”

Yerian, who has been married for 30 years to Liz, is a father of three and an uncle.

“The whole family is beautiful,” Chiocchetti said.

According to Walderzak, Yerian has been “cleared of any serious heart problems but now has to recover from a neurological standpoint, as his brain went without oxygen for five minutes.”

Thankfully, she said, his MRI showed no brain damage.

“Doctors have told the family that the process of coming out of a minimally conscious state takes about three months for the brain to recuperate and rest after such a serious trauma, but he continues to amaze by following commands and having long periods of (staying awake),” Walderzak wrote.

“If you know Art, you know that he is a fighter,” she added, “and will prevail through this tragic event.”

To contribute, go to the GoFundMe site and search for Art Yerian. The title of his page is “Help Art with extensive medical expenses.” You may also click here.