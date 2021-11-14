As COVID stats fall, Curative’s rapid testing sites -- including on Key Biscayne -- will continue to evolve

How do you know if you’ve contracted COVID-19? Well, without testing, there’s really no way to know.

Ray Plasterer knows that feeling all too well. All four family members came down with the disease early in the year.

“My whole family had COVID and all four of us were affected differently. It’s a unique thing that affects everybody differently,” he said.

The Columbus, Ga., resident is the Southeast Region General Manager for Curative, Inc., a company that quickly climbed from a small start-up in California to a reported billion-dollar operation -- one that has provided over 27 million COVID-19 tests nationwide.

Currently on Key Biscayne, Curative operates a convenient Rapid PCR testing site six days a week. It’s located in a trailer on the southeast corner of Village Green Park, complete with a laboratory to ensure results within four hours.

Key Biscayne is just one of five Curative rapid-testing sites in Florida, along with Cape Coral, Osceola County, Wellington and one on the main Florida International University campus.

“It’s a matter of approaching areas where we think that rapid capability is most needed,” Plasterer said. “Most people testing now are because they either have to travel or need it for work, or they’ve got sniffles and want to see. It’s not like last year, where there was testing for anybody and everybody. And they want their results as fast as possible. It also helps minimize exposing other people.”

Plasterer, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and not a chemist — as some might suspect with his wealth of deep-science knowledge — was hired early in Curative formative stages.

“As we envisioned, this being more than a temporary thing than it turned out to be ... Now we’re working on post-COVID initiatives,” he said. “The predominant thing now is ... we’re there to provide a service when needed and, as of now, that’s where we are at.”

Curative launched a kiosk on Key Biscayne at the start of the pandemic, processing about 150 tests a day for 16 months.

“We’ve been providing our community — not just Key Biscayne folks — every access to testing. It’s a foundational strategy for managing the pandemic,” said Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village’s Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer.

The response time has been welcomed.

“As a Village employee and resident, I'm really excited about the quick turnaround,” said Jessica Drouet​, Communications & Community Relations Officer for Key Biscayne.

The testing is also much more comfortable. Patients actually swab their own nostril “about half an inch down,” ending the procedure where swabs were embedded about 4 inches into the nasal cavity. That “wasn’t pleasant,” Plasterer said.

A recent report showed Florida suddenly has the lowest per capita rate (58.6) of COVID in the contiguous 48 states, with a 3.0% positivity rate for the past week — nearly 3% below the national average. In August, Florida’s positivity rate averaged 20%.

“By and large, Florida is looking a lot better than other parts of the country,” Plasterer said. “But COVID is fickle, and over the past 18 months, you can see the ebb and flow.”

The company’s dropout founder

Fred Turner, who left college early to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams, started the Curative company in San Dimas, Calif. His timing was perfect. In January of 2020, Curative began testing for sepsis bacterial infections.

“By March of 2020, it was clear the need was for COVID testing,” Plasterer said.

And the rush came. Their mobile vans last year accommodated large-scale drive-up testing, up to 4,000 a day, such as in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. In Florida alone, Curative has done 7.27 million tests since June of 2020.

At one point this year, Curative also administered close to 2 million vaccine doses (some 190,000 in Florida), “but we found out we were losing money,” said Plasterer. “Everyone would go (to larger sites) like Raymond James Stadium and Marlins Park.”

Florida’s latest COVID Dashboard statistics show Florida has a 73% vaccination rate for those 12 and older and a state-leading 94% rate for Miami-Dade County, where 1 in 4 have been infected by the disease.

“We (now) have a much more targeted approach,” Plasterer said, regarding testing.

The PCR (or polymerase chain reaction) test can detect the genetic DNA of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Curative is paid through patients’ medical insurance carriers, while the Federal CARES Act reimburses the company for those uninsured.

While the success of a venture capital business like Curative is remarkable, it didn’t come without a bump in the road. According to a report in the LosAngelesTimes, the Food and Drug Administration revoked Curative’s SARS-cov-2 Assay test — performed by simply coughing and swabbing their mouths — effective July 15 when administrators at a Colorado health system grew skeptical over a string of positive results from Curative. They decided to have employees retested by another lab, only to find the original results were wrong.

If there is a false reading, that can be traced to the amount of virus CT (Cycle Threshold) value, or “... how many times it can run before it can be detected. The higher the CT value, the less virus,’ Plasterer said.

“As of June, we’ve completely converted to another test, so any concerns (with the former way of testing) no longer exist,” he added.

The Rapid PCR testing on Key Biscayne does have its limitations, in some cases.

“Not everybody is familiar with rapid antigen testing, so it’s not always accepted for travel or work,” Plasterer said, regarding the nucleic acid amplification test. “We always caution patients to check with their travel carrier or destination. We can’t speak to what Mali might be doing.”

On Key Biscayne, patients do not need an appointment, but it is preferred (click on www.curative.com). “It’s not a show-stopper, but with an appointment it could be just a five-minute process, without a line,” Plasterer said.

Somber statistics show COVID-19 has been attributed to 5 million deaths globally (746,000 in the U.S.). But, as cases decline, what’s next for Curative?

“Who knows where (the disease) is going to go,” Plasterer said, not speculating.

Samimy is taking nothing for granted.

“If you get (COVID), you could become immune, but over time (that immunity) wears down and another variant may be introduced. Diseases are evolving all the time.”