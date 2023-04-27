Plugged into the trendy electric vehicle evolution, commuters in Miami and on Key Biscayne seem to be charged up about the latest drive for clean air to tackle carbon pollution and the climate crisis.

According to a recent analysis by StorageCafe, Miami emerged as the eighth-best metro area for electric cars, prompted in part by the growing availability of charging stations and affordable fuel costs.

Nationally, there are more than 2.2 million electric vehicles on American roads. California has made the biggest stride toward an electric future with 878,000 EVs, and Florida boasts the second-highest number of electric car registrations – more than 128,000.

Todd Hofferberth, director of Key Biscayne's Parks and Recreation Department, said he recently replaced his 10-year-old vehicle with an all-electric car, and it didn't take much to convince him.

"I did an informal survey, basically, and saw that in their opinion, 100% liked it," he said. So, he purchased the vehicle a little over a month ago to get his tax credit, which can be as much as $7,500 in some cases.

"Now, with charging stations throughout the Key and the park, there was no (hesitation)," he said. "I haven't taken a long trip yet, but I'm sure I'll (find some stations)."

Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village's Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer, also drives an electric vehicle, as does outgoing Public Works Director Jake Ozyman and Eddie Blanco, a member of the Fire-Rescue Department.

"As (the idea) becomes more popular and the charging stations become more accessible to people," the EV revolution should take off, Dr. Samimy said.

He pointed out that in the Village, there are three charging locations with a total of eight parking spots on Fernwood Road, by Village Green; another two-car station close to Beach Park and one on Harbor Drive; and the new library might have six when construction is completed.

Sam Schrager, president of the Sands of Key Biscayne Condo Association and a member of the Board of Key Biscayne Condo Presidents Council, said most of the larger condos already have charging stations.

"We've avoided it so far, but I'm about to (add a station at the Sands)," he said. "The Village has a Blink station half a block from our property, but it's better financially (using credit cards) and more convenient for our residents."

Homeowners also can charge their own vehicles by using an electric charge option, simply by having an electrician run a 40 amp line to the circuit breaker box.

Charging from a standard 120-volt outlet for eight hours will add about 32 miles of range, which is typically plenty for daily driving needs. For frequent and/or longer trips, installing a Level 2, 240-volt outlet in your garage can allow you to add 200 miles or more overnight. That installation will cost about $2,000.

Afraid of getting stuck without power on a long trip? AAA officials said in December that a second pilot program is in the works across several major cities, including Orlando. Emergency charging service is provided at no additional cost for AAA members in certain locations.

The data compiled by StorageCafe, a nationwide self-storage search website, shows Miami 's metro area as the leader among Florida’s 100-plus large metro areas based on its "electric-vehicle friendliness." In fact, Miami is the only southern metro area in the top 10.

Some key stats that make South Florida stand out from the rest:

– The Miami area came in 12th in EV adoption, with over 36,000 electric vehicles on its streets in 2021, an impressive increase of 59% over the previous year.

– The metro area is also picking up the pace in providing the right infrastructure to stimulate EV uptake. There are now 0.4 public charging stations per 1,000 households. Moreover, renters also have greater convenience these days, as nearly 4.6% of apartment buildings offer charging stations.

– The cost of fueling EVs bodes well for Miami, at $0.9 for every “eGallon,” much lower than the price of gas.

– Overall, the broader environmental landscape is favorable to green transportation in Miami, with over 77% of public transit using clean fuel. Additionally, with temperatures almost never dropping below 50 degrees, an EV’s battery can function at maximum capacity year-round.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced new proposed federal vehicle emissions standards that will accelerate the ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future and tackle the climate crisis.

The proposed standards would improve air quality for communities across the nation, leading to the avoidance of nearly 10 billion tons of carbon emissions and reducing America’s reliance on approximately 20 billion barrels of oil imports.

Electric vehicle sales across the country hit 800,000 in 2022, a 65% increase from the previous year. Tesla remains the leader, but competition is coming from Ford, Mercedes, and newcomers Rivian, Lucid and Fisker. Some reports indicate that by 2050, EVs could make up about 90% of America's auto market.

In addition, more than 5,000 electric buses were in operation in 2022, a 66% increase compared to 2021.

The average sticker price of a new electric car in 2021 was about $10,000 higher than a standard gas-powered vehicle.

Since President Joe Biden took office, the number of EV sales has tripled and the number of available models has doubled. There are more than 130,000 public chargers across the country -- a 40% increase over 2020.

Key Biscayne's Police Department also has been following the trend, through gas and electric hybrids for now.

Police Chief Frank Sousa said his department has taken delivery of four hybrid vehicles, with two more on the way.

"They're better than a gas vehicle but less than an EV, all-electric vehicle," he said.

Sousa pointed out there are not a lot of law enforcement agencies in South Florida with a full stable of EVs.

"I'm sure it's going to be the future, down the road," he said.

For the complete StorageCafe report, click here.