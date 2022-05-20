Two things one never likes to hear — preparing for hurricane evacuations and proposed insurance rate hikes — were topics of conversations this week, first in the Village of Key Biscayne and then on a state level regarding First Floridian Auto and Home policy holders.

A half-dozen Village leaders were on a Zoom call this week to host the 2022 Hurricane Meeting for Condo Property Managers.

Among the takeaways:

- Know that you are in evacuation Zone A.

- Mandatory evacuations issued by County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava means just that, and it will be done early on Key Biscayne.

- Make sure each condo unit signs up for passes for first re-entry to assess damages (three primary representatives and three alternates will be on that list).

- For properties that require private access, make sure the Village has your up-to-date right-of-entry property access form so cleanup can begin.

- Stay in touch with the Village Connect website to know where to get the latest information, whether it’s by VINS (Village Information Notification System), or posted flyers, or social or public media, on evacuations and storm threats. You can sign up for the alert notifications at member.everbridge.net.

Village Fire and Rescue Chief Eric Lang said that in the event of a mandatory evacuation, “everybody on the island needs to go somewhere. You can’t stay here.”

He explained that most areas in Miami-Dade County are in different evacuation zones, so when those areas are later included, hotels and hospitals will not be able to bring you in.

He strongly recommends those with special needs to speak with your doctor.

“Why is evacuating important in a high-rise?” Lang asked. “You’re going to lose water, lose your power, sprinklers aren’t going to work after the emergency generators (are timed out), and the building itself may not be safe.

“Our goal is for you to have power and keep the infrastructure safe so your ice cream doesn’t melt,” he added, pointing to a prior situation he encountered when one resident was only upset because her ice cream was melting.

Village Manager Steve Williamson pointed out that hurricane season, by some standards, starts as early as May 15 now, although the official date is June 1. As he was speaking, a “tropical development” below the Florida Keys that could be heading into the Gulf of Mexico later this week was already being monitored.

As far as where Key Biscayne is situated, in regard to other storms in the Atlantic basin, “We need to take this seriously,” Williamson said, referring to condo property owners and managers as “an extension to our staff.”

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa, familiar with evacuations when he worked in the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said, “We understand residents do not want to leave ... (but) there is going to be a time when someone calls 911 and there’s no response.”

His idea of designating a pass system for property representatives to re-enter the island first is to control chaos, since employers or family members might be erroneously passing on incorrect information as to when the roads are passable.

Property manager Michele Estevez asked if five representatives could be allowed in, especially when it comes to the 200-unit or larger condos, for example, but Sousa said he will evaluate that request with staff.

Chief Lang issued one warning for those who decide to stay (in the event of a mandatory evacuation) saying “they are putting themselves or their families at risk. ... no one is here to help you (In case of a heart attack or being trapped). We’re going to be pushing more and more the importance of evacuation (and if not) make sure you leave us the names of your next of kin, so we can advise them ... that’s about as blunt as we can get. ... Be safe!”

Insurance increase proposed

First Floridian Auto and Home insurance representatives, asking for a 22.9% rate hike for Legacy policyholders and a .5% increase for rental tenants, had their rate hearing case heard Tuesday morning during a webinar hosted through the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Two other state insurance companies also had their cases heard that day: Florida Farm Bureau asked for a 48.7% raise in rates and KIN Interinsurance Network was seeking a 25.1% hike.

In the case of First Floridian, insurance hikes are not part of any hurricane coverages, but simply to offset the millions of dollars the Tampa-based company has lost to indemnity settlements, lawsuits, the 25% roof rule (if 25% or more of a roof is damaged, then the entire roof must be replaced), “dubious” roof claims, public adjuster requests, inflation and the expected cost of new materials.

Wind and hail make up most of the claims in the northern areas, said First Floridian representative Aaron Cohen, while water issues are mostly found in the south.

In Florida, the biggest increases for the non-hurricane portion of the premium would come in Levy, Nassau and Putnam counties, where increases would be as high as 34% among Florida’s 60 counties in which Florida policyholders live.

Non-hurricane issues would be related to tropical storms, tornadoes and hail, for example.

Tasha Carter, who was appointed by CFO Jimmy Patronis in 2019 as Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate, asked Cohen to explain the “loss pressure” in the state.

“There are different rating characteristics of each individual home, which result in (varying) rate increases,” Cohen said.

“In southern Florida, mostly south of Fort Lauderdale, we really experience non-weather related claims very much in line with what you’ve seen in the news the past few years, water (seeping up) through concrete slab from (leakage in) galvanized pipes.”

He also said “upward pressure” comes through adjusters and paying out indemnities to stay out of court. “Outside of court, we’ll settle these claims as best we can,” he said.

The review process continues through the remainder of the month after public comments are closed, and a decision can be reached.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for a special session of state lawmakers on May 23, hoping to control the surging costs of homeowners’ policies.