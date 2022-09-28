As island’s youth sports kick into high gear, leagues looks to Council to address issues with participation rules and field availability

Youth sports teams are getting ready for their fall seasons on Key Biscayne, and with all the preparation comes the desire for victories and championships.

But, it also has raised some issues, most notably when it comes to who qualifies for roster spots and how fields can be shared between various sports. Glen Waldman, representative for the seven-member Village Athletic Advisory Board, and several parents addressed these issues before the last Village Council.

Waldman noted two issues that required immediate attention because it would affect the start of rugby and field hockey seasons.

"I come to you because I need guidance," he told Council members. "Our job is to advise; your job is to legislate. Our job is to enforce."

The first issue is about rugby, Waldman said, which has 200 kids and an all-volunteer coaching staff.

"They don't need a lot of space," he said. However, as added, because the St. Agnes fields have been taken over by construction, the older kids have moved on to play elsewhere.

Waldman said coaches have come to him with an urgent request to add 15 players from off the island for each of their 6-, 8- and 10-year-old teams to total 30 players.

"We'd be guilty of not only violating the 70-30 rule (in which 70% of the players must live on the island) but also the rule for under-10 (teams)," he said, noting the rule that calls for all players in all 10-under sports to live on Key Biscayne.

One of the rugby sport's representatives said, "If we don't have off-island kids, we won’t be able to have these teams."

He told the Council that it would be a "substantial exception."

The second issue pertains to field hockey. Waldman said there are eight coaches who live off the island. But, the established rule says kids from only five coaches who do not live on Key Biscayne can play here.

"We'll give you five," is what Waldman said he told them. "I told them the same thing I tell other sports (soccer, he said, doesn't have any exceptions to that rule). But, (a representative) told him, "If we can’t do this, we can't have a program."

Mayor Mike Davey said "time is sensitive” and noted: “We did pass a policy, but sometimes when laws get passed, there are unintended consequences and impacts ..."

He and the Council members agreed to deal with the issue at a special meeting, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept 27, but the threat of Hurricane Ian resulted in its postponement.

In a separate issue regarding field allocation, a recent incident involving a soccer team and a flag football team on the same field led to a temporary suspension of a popular coach when a verbal altercation ensued.

Todd Hofferberth, director of Parks & Recreation, told the Islander News there was an "on-field conflict between flag football and soccer" that apparently started "after soccer balls began rolling into the flag football area. We're trying to work with the Advisory Board, and investigate and resolve this to make sure an incident like this doesn't repeat itself."

Several parents asked the Council to reinstate the coach, while some opined that soccer seems to have a "monopoly" on the fields, forcing late evening practices for flag football, for instance.

"They're there from 9 (a.m.) to 7 (p.m.)," one speaker said regarding youth soccer teams. "You can't even throw a football with your kid ... why (does) soccer (have) so much time on the fields when there are so many other sports?"

"We do have a field allocation committee," Waldman said, "and we do have a matrix (that) we make up every year. We just don't have the field space."

He pointed out there are 1,000 kids in the soccer program (one of three year-round sports with field hockey and rugby) while there are 150 kids who play flag football.

As far as the coach being suspended, Waldman called the altercation "not acceptable," but he will be eligible to appear before a review panel.