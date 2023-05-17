As she prepares to retire, Vivian Collongette reflects on 37 years of teaching at Key Biscayne Community School

Vivian Collongette started teaching at Key Biscayne Community School in 1986. “That was the grace of God,” she recalled. “It has been a blessing. It’s my second home.”

She has taught almost every grade over the years, but the past 25 years has been exclusively dedicated to third graders.

“Third grade is my favorite,” said Collongette, 61, who is retiring at the end of this school year. “I love the age of the children. They love school. They get excited about every lesson. It’s an age where they are full of life, happiness and passion.”

Listening to the veteran educator and mother of two speak of her young charges, her passion for teaching – and her connection with the students – is clearly evident.

“All I ever wanted to do was be a teacher,” she said. “It’s a calling. To really be a good teacher, it has to be something that you feel from your heart. Being a teacher takes a big heart.

“It’s not just about teaching,” she continued. “The kids have to know that you love them. They have to know that you love what you’re doing. When you love your class, your students know it.”

Imparting her passion for reading has been Collongette’s “life’s work.”

“My passion all my life has been reading,” she said. “It is the foundation of everything. It’s what makes kids love to learn. Reading shouldn’t be presented as a chore, so I always tell them: ‘Wait until you see what we’re going to read next! It’s going to be so much fun!’ ”

Under her guidance, reading becomes an exciting act of discovery. Her first homework assignment at the start of the school year is for students to go to the Key Biscayne public library and get a library card.

Collongette said her objective every year is for students to leave her classroom with a love of books. “If you teach them to love books when they’re little, it will last forever. None of these kids … will hate reading. They might not all become voracious readers, but they will all know what it is to enjoy a book.”

Collongette makes books come to life for her students. After the class reads Charlotte’s Web, they take a trip to a farm. After they read Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, they go to the chocolate factory on 8th Street in Miami. “It’s not just reading the book. It’s experiencing the book.”

Today, Collongette also works alongside teachers who were once her students. “For me, that’s a thrill -- to see someone I taught when they were 8, 9 years old become an adult, a teacher, a colleague. That’s a thrill.”

This year, she has been co-teaching with Miss Cortez, a former student. Cortez describes Miss Collongette as “enthusiastic, energetic , passionate and loving.”

“It’s surreal because not a lot of people can say that they got to work side by side with their former third grade teacher. This has been a very special year.”

As she considers retirement, Miss Collongette says she will miss the people the most– “The interaction with my kids and with my colleagues.”

She will also miss the Key Biscayne parents. “I feel lucky being in Key Biscayne because the parents here have been above and beyond phenomenal. They always help in whatever way they can.”

During this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week, she recalled, her students showered her with chocolates, flowers and cards. One morning during the week, a mom was waiting for her with a breakfast tray.

“It means a lot,” she said. “It shows that they appreciate you and care about you. I feel very blessed to be in this school because that doesn’t happen in other places. It really doesn’t.”

Gabriela Benaroum is a Key Biscayne parent, and two of her children have been students of Miss Collongette’s. “Bosco and Allegra had her as a teacher, seven years apart, and they both said the same thing about her – that she makes reading fun and exciting … Every book is an experience with her. She is fun, she is loud, she is fair, and she cares. We love her!”

Reflecting on her last days as a teacher, Collongette says she is happy. “I love it (at KBCS). It’s my second home. But …I’m ready. I’m very excited about what’s going on with my family. My oldest daughter (Emilie) is getting married.My youngest (Sophie) is preparing for a Master’s in New York City. I want to travel with my husband (Antoine). It’s time. I’m ready.”