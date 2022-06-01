As the 2022 hurricane season arrives, preparation, awareness and caution are keys to your survival

"Hope for the best, but plan for the worst."

That's the bottom-line advice from Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang when it comes to Mother Nature's "Fifth Season," in which the dreaded "Cone of Uncertainty" has, on occasion, covered nearly all of Florida as a major storm approaches.

Hurricane season, the most-hyped, yet most-frightening time of year, runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, although August and September are traditionally the peak months due to a warmer Atlantic.

Anyone who has lived in South Florida has memories of past hurricanes, whether they be hits or near-misses. More than 70 hurricanes have been recorded on Key Biscayne since 1930, and even before that, the Great Miami Hurricane of 1926 crossed over Key Biscayne on its way to Miami, destroying or badly damaging most of the buildings on the island, although no lives were lost.

Lang was in Gainesville attending paramedic school when Category 5 Hurricane Andrew barreled through 30 years ago, in August 1992. It remains the worst storm ever to strike Florida, destroying 63,500 homes and causing $27.3 billion in damages.

"I had a broken leg at that time, so when I did come back (after three feet of water finally had evaporated or was swept out of the family's house), I remember lying, miserably, on the tile floor to stay cool as the air-conditioning power surged on and off," he recalled.

"My family evacuated to South Dade, and (in hindsight) that was a mistake. They got hit pretty hard. But you have to go somewhere."

Leaving the tranquil island during a mandatory evacuation order with a firm plan in place is the message Village officials are stressing this year, ramping up their communication efforts with residents from exit to re-entry.

“We understand residents do not want to leave ... (but) there is going to be a time when someone calls 911 and there’s no response,” said Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa, familiar with evacuations when he served with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“We need to take this seriously,” Village Manager Steve Williamson said.

Another above-average forecast

Last year, there were 21 named storms, seven of which were hurricanes, four that were Category 3 or stronger, and three that made landfall in Florida -- Elsa, Fred and Mindy. Only two other Atlantic hurricane seasons have had more than 21 named storms (28 in 2005 and 30 in 2020).

In late May, forecasters with the National Weather Service's NOAA Climate Prediction Center were eyeing, possibly, the seventh above-average season on record.

The forecast predicts:

- Fourteen to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher);

- Six to 10 of those could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher);

- Three to six of those could be major (Category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Prior to Hurricane Irma (which, at one point, was a Category 5) in 2017 -- the last to wreak havoc on the island -- Florida had gone 10 years without a major storm. But there have been close calls, such as Cat 3 Dorian in 2019 and even Cat 1 Elsa last July before it gradually shifted to the Gulf side of the state.

"On Key Biscayne, it's not a question if you can survive, it's the experience you and your family have to live through. Why would you do that?" Lang asked. "I know people during Andrew that stayed at the Sonesta Beach Hotel. They said it sounded like a freight train for hours, they were crammed in a dark stairwell, absolutely miserable. ... Key Biscayne was closed for an extended period of time (to clear roads and debris and get power turned on). If we were hit like that, I mean, what are you staying for?

"I've responded to people who have stayed in storms. By the time I get there, they're wanting to leave, with no power, all the mosquitoes. It's horrible.

"Our goal (as city leaders and emergency personnel) is to make it safe and secure after a hurricane, whether we drive, walk, float or fly."

What you need to know

For hurricane rookies and veterans alike, here is a primer on preparation:

Key Biscayne is in Evacuation Zone A: It's the group of coastal communities likely to get the first orders from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"And (on Key Biscayne) it will be done early," Williamson said.

Lang advises that planning ahead -- such as finding places that will house those with special needs or pets -- is something that should be considered now. And, he said, don't get too comfortable with finding a spot such as in nearby Coral Gables, because once evacuation orders expand, hotels, gas stations, grocery stores and even hospitals all will shut down.

"There are basically only two ways out -- north on 95 or the Turnpike, or west on 75," said Lang, who said getting off the Rickenbacker Causeway should be fairly easy without other events going on.

What to do now:

Have your trees trimmed. Make sure your shutters are working properly. If you need plywood or a generator, or even flashlights, candles, a weather radio and batteries, make sure to buy those supplies now before panic sets in. There is even a tax-free holiday on supplies through June 10.

Plan to protect your valuables or important documents in safe deposit boxes; know where your passport is; and know where you can relocate your boat or yacht.

What to bring on the way out: For those with special needs, or seniors, especially, plan to take seven days of food and medications. Also, make sure to bring 72 hours worth -- at minimum -- of water, meaning a gallon of water per person, per day.

"If a water main breaks, you may not get (fresh) water in an evacuation," Lang said.

You'll need to have enough cash for a week, and bring a pillow and a blanket or sleeping bag if your destination is not a hotel or house.

Businesses need to prepare: Just last Friday, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) was encouraging businesses to prepare by visiting FloridaDisaster.biz.

The website provides business owners with resources to prepare for potential disasters, critical updates during a disaster, and post-disaster resources to help Florida’s businesses recover and allow workers to quickly return.

When to come back: Wait until you officially hear from Village police or city leaders before returning. Only those with official Village re-entry passes from multiple-residency units may enter to assess their properties at the onset. Each condo unit needs to be signed in now, listing three primary representatives and three alternates.

Village officials will set up a remote command post with the county's Emergency Operations Center for its rescue trucks, boats and vital equipment off the island.

When they re-enter, they will assess if roads are passable and how much debris needs to immediately be cleared before allowing grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants or gas stations to open.

As far as debris removal on private property, make sure the Village has your up-to-date right-of-entry property access form filled out so that cleanup can access the area.

Staying in close contact

Jessica Drouet, Key Biscayne's Community Engagement and Communications Officer, will be in charge of the messaging system and she encourages residents to sign up for the Village Information Notification System (VINS) for push alerts.

Also, sign up for Village Connect emails and the city's social media platforms for the latest details relating specifically to the island. Sign up for the alert notifications by clicking here.

Local TV weather stations also will keep you abreast of the path of the storm and the general area.

And, for some reason you decide to stay ...

First of all, the message is clear -- "mandatory" means just that, Chief Sousa said.

“Why is evacuating important in a high-rise?” Lang asked. “You’re going to lose water, lose your power, your sprinklers aren’t going to work after the emergency generators (are timed out), and the building itself may not be safe."

High-level winds are common with hurricane systems. In the case of Hurricane Andrew, hundreds, if not thousands, of windows were blown out or shattered on the island.

The fact that emergency personnel wouldn't be able to respond to, say, a heart attack, also is a reason to consider following a mandatory evacuation order.

Chief Lang issued one warning during last month's meeting of multiple-resident property managers, saying those who decide to stay are doing it at their own peril and putting their families at risk.

"We’re going to be pushing more and more the importance of evacuation (and if not) make sure you leave us the names of your next of kin, so we can advise them ... that’s about as blunt as we can get," he said.

"There are a lot of lessons we've learned (from past experiences), that it drives home the (vast) uncertainty with these storms. It could be 10 miles out or 50 miles, and that's a big difference.

"Timing is everything."