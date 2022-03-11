As war rages on, Key Biscayne Village Council passes resolution in support of Ukraine

Showing support for the people of Ukraine, Key Biscayne Councilman Luis Lauredo created a resolution “condemning the unprovoked invasion” by Russia and making sure the official document is delivered to the Embassy in Washington, D.C.

He also asked for the Village fountain to reflect the colors of the Ukraine flag.

The resolution, No. 2022-08, also requests that President Joe Biden and all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “to provide all possible assistance and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people and take such steps as are necessary to deprive the Russian government of sources of foreign monies.”

Lauredo, speaking at Tuesday night’s Village Council meeting, wanted everyone to know the Village’s position and how the situation affects even “little Key Biscayne.”

“This is a pivotal moment in history,” he told the Islander News on Friday. “A struggle between the ideals of freedom and democracy, and the barbarity and criminal forces represented by the corrupt ‘Stalin Want-A-Be’ Putin.

“It’s time for all Americans, of all parties and political views, to stand together as one. In our small way, all Key Biscayners stand with Ukraine and its brave people.”

In the official document, signed by Mayor Mike Davey, it reads:

“Whereas, the unprovoked invasion by Russia has violated every tenant of international law and basic morality;

Whereas, the illegal invasion and indiscriminate bombing of innocent victims, and the destruction of ancient cities, villages, churches and monuments is an unspeakable crime against humanity; and

Whereas, the courageous retaliation efforts of the proud Ukrainian people deserve the help and cooperation of the United States, all NATO signatories, and the world at large.”