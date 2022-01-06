What a long strange couple of years it has been. But even though the passage of time seems at once lightning fast and molasses slow, I have had the privilege of seeing our residents and neighbors at their best – giving of their time, talent, or their treasure to do good for others and make life better, not just in Key Biscayne, but in communities beyond our bridge.

At the start of the pandemic there were the sewing circles with Mary and Susan and Liz and Tim and Helena and Lili and countless others sewing masks for seniors and neighbors until supplies were more readily available.

There was Pablo and Nieves, who donated thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment. Paola and her family donated thousands of flowers for seniors and volunteers. There were Roxy and Christina and Manuela and Hammy and Gretchen and Jennifer and Kristen and Amy and Maria and Claire and Tony and Alejandro and Marta and Katie and Chiara and Beatriz and Andrea and Ana and Anelise and Michele and Claudia and Monica and Valeria – and hundreds of others – who volunteered for seniors, bringing groceries and providing a vital connection to the world in a time of extreme isolation.

There was Richard and Marius and Alain and Mike and Ed and Carlos and others, who provided hardship grants and food security. Through it all, I’m incredibly proud that the Key Biscayne Community Foundation team worked when other businesses had to shut down. With governments and health systems and volunteers, the Foundation has partnered and facilitated and organized and coordinated and distributed – all to support those in need.

My hope for 2022 is that we vanquish this virus. That we all find more connection and humanity, and less rancor and division. Also, we continue to show the world that we live in an Island Paradise because of the strength, selflessness and goodness of the people in our community.

May you and yours have a healthy, happy, and peaceful New Year.

Melissa McCaughan White is Executive Director of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation. She can be reached at (305) 361-2770.