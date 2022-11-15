As your property tax bill arrives, what will you find on it?

Property tax bills began arriving last week on Key Biscayne, a tradition nearly as steeped in history as Thanksgiving, it seems.

There's good news for many local residents, and the Islander News reached out to Village Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum to answer a few questions.

Q: Is this different than the TRIM (Truth In Millage) notice that went out in August?

A: Yes, this is the actual property tax bill that you will be paying.

Q: How much of your tax bill goes to Key Biscayne?

A: Key Biscayne makes up only about one-fifth of the bill, or 20%.

Q: Any surprises our residents should see on the bill?

A: This is Year 2 in which the the solid waste and stormwater charges are now on the same bill. Before that, you'd get a bill directly from the Village for solid waste and a separate one from the County for water.

Q: Speaking of stormwater, why isn't the new way of determining fees with impervious square footage reflected on the bill?

A: Because the final (Village Council) vote happened after the TRIM notice was sent out. Next year will be the first time we see that. So, this year, it remains about $300 for single-family properties and $200 for multi-family. Next year, that will be the biggest surprise, if you ask me then (that would likely benefit multi-family residents more, but depending on the size of the actual unit).

Q: Where does the biggest share of your tax bill go?

A: The (Miami-Dade Public) School Board receives about 40% (while the library district tax is very small at 1.75%, in comparison).

Q: How does the Village's millage rate compare to other areas in the county?

A: The millage rate of 3.1533 is the lowest, for the second year in a row. What you (are assessed) is proportional to the taxable value of your home. The median homesteaded residential property on Key Biscayne has a taxable value of $662,000, so a homesteaded property would come in around $2,000 of the whole bill, which would be, say, $10,000. The market value (of a property) would even be higher.

I'll reiterate that the same $662,000 would result in a cheaper overall bill than anywhere else in this county. And there's also a lower millage rate for the second year in a row, and the Village still provides the same or better (government) service.

Q: Does paying your tax bill early really save you much money?

A: Glad you asked. I always recommend to take advantage of the 4% discount if you pay by the end of November, and 3% if paid by the end of December. About three-quarters of Key Biscayne residents pay that way, by December. Our residents always have demonstrated their fiscal responsibility.

We get less (tax money), but it's the right thing. I further encourage them to continue to take advantage.