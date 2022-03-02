Ash Wednesday services on the island

Today is Ash Wednesday – the Day of Ashes - and start of the 40-days of Lent - when you may encounter Christians, especially Catholics, wearing a smudge of ashes on their foreheads.

For many, this marks a day of repentance, when believers confess their sins and profess their devotion to God.

During a service, a priest or pastor, places the ashes on a worshiper's forehead in the shape of a cross, representing that person's grief and mourning for their sins — the same sins that Christians believe Jesus Christ gave his life for when he died on the cross.

While the COVID pandemic caused many of the island’s churches to move services online, this year many are returning to pre-pandemic services. Below is a list of where – and when – Ash Wednesday services are being held on the island.

St Agnes Catholic Church

100 Harbor Dr, Key Biscayne - (305) 361-2351

Services: English Mass times – 8 a.m. / Noon / 5 p.m. – Spanish services 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

To visit St Agnes online, click here.

St Christopher’s by the Sea Episcopal Church

95 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne – (305) 361-5080

Ash Wednesday services: 9 a.m. at School Chapel - ashes will be distributed.

Ash Wednesday Liturgy Service: Noon to 12:30pm: Ashes available on the Steps of the Church – 6 p.m. Ash Wednesday Service

To visit St Christopher’s online, click here.

Key Biscayne Presbyterian Church - Crossbridge Key Biscayne

160 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. For more information, click here.

Key Biscayne Community Church

355 Glenridge Rd, Key Biscayne - (305) 361-2411

For more information, click here.