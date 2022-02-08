ASK Club Valentine’s Day event will feature Spanish food and drink – plus Flamenco dance

Members of the Active Seniors on the Key Club (ASK Club) have a well-earned reputation for throwing some pretty fun parties. Well, add Valentine’s Day to their list of accomplishments.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Island Room in the Community Center will become a little bit of Spain as the club holds its “Flamenco Passion” Valentines Day event. The event will feature Spanish food, including tapas, a paella dinner and sangria.

Highlighting the event will be a floor show featuring Flamenco dancers.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration and payment are required.

Attendees are encouraged to wear facial covering and practice social distancing.

Visit the Community Center front desk for more information.