Atlantic hurricane season is perplexing the experts who expected more action due to La Niña

"Cone of Uncertainty" never came up in conversations during August, when the Atlantic Ocean pitched a rare shutout with no named storms.

It marked only the third time since 1950, and the first time in 25 years when the 1997 hurricane season was deemed "passive" with eight total storms. You'd have to go back 61 years, to 1961, to find another quiet August, but that year three major storms were getting ready to come to the plate during the first two weeks of September – part of the year's 12 total storms.

So, what happened this year?

Unusually dry air, wind shear, and Sahara dust storms (and their relation to blanketing humidity) were part of the reasons, some experts analyze. The fact it came during a time of La Niña -- which usually limits wind shear and increases thunderstorms -- made it even more remarkable.

Another report indicates that water temperatures in the North Atlantic have been at record warm levels, while waters in the central Atlantic are closer to, or slightly below, average. That deviation may have created "an atmospheric battleground" that does not aid the development of major storm systems.

But, don't think for a moment that climate change -- one major reason some armchair quarterbacks have linked to recent years of an increasing number of major storms -- is disappearing.

"There's a lot more going on than climate change," said Key Biscayne's Resiliency and Sustainability Chief, Dr. Roland Samimy, who emphasizes he is not a meteorologist. "It would be a false equivalency ... you can't legitimately connect a low (hurricane) season (with climate change)."

He said more emphasis should be placed on the effects of La Niña, which begins with a tropical Pacific, the sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, and even the Sahara dust. "All sorts of things, but (none have) a direct connection.

"Climate change does (still) exist," he said.

The last named storm prior to August was Colin, which dissipated off the North Carolina coast July 3. It marked the first time since 1941 there were no named Atlantic storms from July 3-Aug. 30.

"Eerily quiet," is how Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach called it in an interview with USA Today.

The fourth named storm of the season typically forms about Aug. 15. This year, Danielle waited until Sept. 1, followed closely behind by Hurricane Earl, which became the season's first intense hurricane, at one point reaching 105 mph.

On May 24, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center at Colorado State University predicted 14 to 21 named storms, with 6-10 of those hurricanes (sustained winds 74 mph or higher), and 3-6 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher with winds at least 115 mph).

The actual 30-year averages, from 1991-2020, are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Recently, experts at both Colorado State University and with NOAA slightly decreased their original estimations.

Klotzbach told FOX Weather the adjustment was made "not necessarily due to the quiet period we've had lately, but more due to the large-scale circulation becoming slightly less favorable."

According to reports, since 1851, only 18 hurricane seasons have passed without a known storm impacting Florida. The last major hurricane to strike the state was Michael in 2018 in the Panhandle. Irma gave Key Biscayne a whirl in 2017, while Andrew, 30 years ago, caused the most mayhem, yet came during a season in which there were only seven named storms.

But, lately, Atlantic storms have been coming fast and furious -- the past six seasons have produced above-average totals. Over the past five years, for example, double-digit storm totals (the last single-digit year was 2014, when eight storms formed), including the record 30 in 2020, have kept South Florida residents wary, and roofers and insurance companies busy.

A quick glance at recent Atlantic totals:

2017: 17 storms, 10 hurricanes, 6 major

2018: 15 storms, 8 hurricanes, 2 major

2019: 18 storms, 6 hurricanes, 3 major

2020: 30 storms, 13 hurricanes, 6 major

2021: 21 storms, 7 hurricanes, 4 major

This season has been baffling to hurricane experts, who cannot find a similar season with La Niña in place.

"The La Niña in the Pacific is very strong," FOX Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcoss said earlier this summer. "Almost always that means conditions over the Atlantic are conducive for hurricanes."

La Niña is a phenomenon that describes cooler than normal ocean surface temperatures in the Eastern and Central Pacific Ocean, regions close to the equator off the west coast of South America. The strengthening of trade winds in La Niña events is associated with some of the incidences of serious typhoons, hurricanes and very cold weather in various parts of the world.

The peak of the hurricane season is considered Sept. 10 by many experts, with some extending it to Sept. 15.

The good news is that we're almost there without a scratch. And the first day of fall is Sept. 22 at 9:04 p.m., meaning the weather will be turning cooler.

The bad news? Hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30 and the most major hurricanes that have affected Florida have come in September (19) and October (10), while in August there have been just six.

Just don't keep blaming climate change.