Fans of keyboard musicians will soon experience three delightful days of music as the first ever “Keys On The Key” event arrives on the island. From April 1-3, the Community Center and the Key Biscayne Village Council Chamber will be turned into a showcase featuring some of Miami-Dade County's best piano talent. Admission will be free.

If you are a piano and keyboard player, you can be part of the performance. “Keys on the Key” is accepting audition videos through March 21. Tapes must be 4 minutes long, cannot be edited, and must show your head, hands and feet. Include full name, address, age, proof of Miami-Dade residency and the name of the piece performed. All ages and musical styles considered. Send your video to: info@keypianofestival.org.

The event will feature-mini concerts, allowing the audience to see players perform all different styles of piano music – classical, pop, jazz, new age, and improv. Participating artists – all of them from South Florida – will perform for no longer than 20 minutes.

Food from Key Biscayne-based restaurants will also be featured in the mini-festival format.

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival, and its newly incorporated nonprofit – Stars, Friends, Arts, Inc. – intends to bring high caliber players to aficionados on the Key,. It will also educate and engage young music admirers.

Want to go?

Keys on the Key

Performances: 7 to 9 p.m. on April 1, 6 to 8 p.m. on April 2, and 5 to 7 p.m. on April 3.

Location: The Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way; Village Council Chamber is located at 560 Crandon Blvd.

Free admission; free access to a planned live stream

For more information: www.keypianofestival.or