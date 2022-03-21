keys for key biscayne

Fans of keyboard musicians will soon experience three delightful days of music as the first ever “Keys On The Key” event arrives on the island.  From April 1-3, the Community Center and the Key Biscayne Village Council Chamber will be turned into a showcase featuring some of Miami-Dade County's best piano talent. Admission will be free. 

If you are a piano and keyboard player, you can be part of the performance. “Keys on the Key” is accepting audition videos through March 21.  Tapes must be 4 minutes long, cannot be edited, and must show your head, hands and feet.  Include full name, address, age, proof of Miami-Dade residency and the name of the piece performed.  All ages and musical styles considered. Send your video to: info@keypianofestival.org.

The event will feature-mini concerts, allowing the audience to see players perform all different styles of piano music – classical, pop, jazz, new age, and improv. Participating artists – all of them from South Florida – will perform for no longer than 20 minutes. 

Food from Key Biscayne-based restaurants will also be featured in the mini-festival format. 

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival, and its newly incorporated nonprofit – Stars, Friends, Arts, Inc. – intends to bring high caliber players to aficionados on the Key,. It will also educate and engage young music admirers. 

Want to go?

Keys on the Key

Performances: 7 to 9 p.m. on April 1, 6 to 8 p.m. on April 2, and 5 to 7 p.m. on April 3.

Location: The Community Center is located at 10 Village Green Way; Village Council Chamber is located at 560 Crandon Blvd.

Free admission; free access to a planned live stream

For more information: www.keypianofestival.or

