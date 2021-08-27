Last Tuesday's Village Council agenda was packed with items to discuss and decisions. So besides the Rickenbacker, Skateboard Park and youth sports field equality, what else was discussed?

Here is a recap of general news from the meeting:

- Kitesurfing regulations. Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Roland Samimy said he had a productive second meeting with the Key Biscayne Watersports Association regarding kitesurfing regulations. Vessel exclusion buoys may be a sticking point because it would exclude all vessels. Registration of kiters continues and nuances of the beach ranger program are being further discussed.

- Island's COVID stats. Fire Chief Eric Lang said the COVID-19 positivity rate on Key Biscayne is about 15%. He also said almost 1,300 vaccines at the Community Center (the next vaccine drive is Sept. 10) have been issued. On the island, 68% of residents 12-17 and 83% of those 18 and older are considered to be fully vaccinated. Lang will now check when booster vaccines will become available on the island.

- Replacing KBCF functions. As Village Manager, Williamson is recommending to hire an individual to take charge of community funding projects, like what had been done by the Community Foundation, whose contract will expire in October. This position would fall under the Parks and Recreation Department. Additional administrative costs would be part of the 2021-22 budget to replace costs the Foundation had absorbed. There also was a concern by Council members to possibly bring back a local Youth Sports Advisory Board.

- Building recertifications. Chief Building Official Rene Velazco said he is continuing to work weekly with building owners and engineers on building recertifications, as well as a weekly update. The next step would be to promote the positive aspects of the Village’s proactive approach. For a complete update, click here.

- Flood Insurance. Key Biscayne is part of the National Flood Insurance Program and the community currently has a FEMA Risk Rating 2 status. Velazco said on Oct. 1, FEMA will provide new guidelines and fees, based on risk, floods and proximity to water. “It’s important for us to improve our rating to reduce our costs,” he said.

- Safe Route to Schools. The Safe Route To Schools program will not include a sidewalk at the Harbor Drive Park as part of this project. Council member Allison McCormick congratulated Public Works Director Jake Ozyman for a project that actually originated in 2015. “We saw some issues here with traffic, and a grant was identified by a group of volunteers,” McCormick said. “... I was so happy on the first day of school seeing people walking and, hopefully, we’ll see more people walking and feeling safe, and see less cars on the road.”

- Fernwood Parking. The Fernwood parking project is “more than 90% complete as of today,” said Ozyman, who expects two car chargers to be installed next week to complete the project.

- Freebee. The Ride sharing program had 7,500 people in July hop a ride, about 1,000 more when compared to pre-pandemic July. Each vehicle carries about 1,880 passengers a month. There is now a quest to create routes to Miami Metro areas “to make this the best Freebee program around,” Dr. Roland Samimy said.

- E-bikes & scooters. E-scooters won’t be part of Key Biscayne’s future, but Samimy said there is “a possibility of a pilot program with e-bikes (electric bikes),” although several concerns were brought up about the speed of the bike, who is allowed to ride them, and dangers.

- Sargassum update & costs overrun. Samimy said August has been kind to the island when it came to sargassum, with just 30 truckloads being hauled off. There are three options ahead: “We can stop and do nothing, or do something, (haul some and leave some) or, ultimately, Option 3, keep hauling it like we’ve been ... but that gets us deeper in our budget hole,” Dr. Samimy said. The baseline reserves cost would run, cumulatively, about $325,000, he said, if hauling continues at 100 trucks a month, “a worst-case scenario.” One additional scenario would be to stop hauling during the winter months to save money, as Council member Ignacio Segurola suggested. The consensus from Council was Option 3.

- Kudos for KBPD. Segurola thanked former Police Chief Charles Press and Interim Chief Jason Younes for getting a strict handle on all the juvenile misbehavior that arose in the spring. There also will be a workshop Oct. 19 regarding golf cart rules and enforcement.

- Pandemic still with us. Mayor Davey pleaded with residents regarding masks. “We can all have differences and opinions on masks ... we’re just trying to safeguard the safety of the community. I just want to say, let’s try to do a better job for the common good.”

- The Paradise Park (530 Crandon Blvd.) naming contest resulted in 10 winners, with each splitting the $100 prize.

- Zoning Variance granted. Council members heard a request for a “relaxation of the code” to have a third story added to a single-family home built at the Xacur residence at 630 Sunset Circle on a property built in 1964. Because of the unusual shape of the area, the setback regulations were in question as the maximum height of the walls rose. Seeing no problems, however, the Council unanimously approved the motion after what was an “impressive” presentation of designs, Lauredo said.

- The Lake Park Gazebo improvements will be getting underway after a new construction company’s bid was approved.

- Village advisory boards appointments. Mayor Davey appointed several residents to advisory boards, including Ignacio Ortiz-Petit to the Parks and Open Spaces Board. Also named were Myriam Bril, Jill Stephens and Jimmy Ly to the Village Athletics Advisory Board; and Sylvia Tarafa, Jackie Kellogg, Lala Pizarro-Roa and Patricia Agostini to the Education Advisory Board.