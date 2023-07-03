Austin Tellam, July 4th Parade MC, keeps alive the tradition of community love

Fourth of July parade organizer Michele Estevez calls Austin Tellam "the life of the parade."

As Master of Ceremonies, Tellam plays "a very important part" during that special day, she says, keeping everyone informed of who is approaching the judges' stand and making sure attendees are having a good time.

He looks the part as well, decked out in an oversized hat, with the U.S. flag painted on his face, complementing his red, white and blue "Captain America" garb.

Tellam grew up on Key Biscayne, a descendant of his grandparents, who moved to the island in 1952. And, no doubt, they took part in the island's first parade seven years later, in 1959.

“It started with just a couple people on bicycles in traditional costumes,” said Tellam, one of the island's longtime "Key Rats" who has helped keep the tradition going as Master of Ceremonies for the past seven years.

"The fact we have carried on this amazing tradition, organized by a group of volunteers that love this community, is really unique," Tellam said previously. "It is an iconic Key Biscayne event."

