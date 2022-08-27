The increase of Cantonese and Chinese restaurants in the US has been notable, and these dining establishments have become some of the most popular around.

Interestingly enough, however, this is something the dynamic Key Biscayne restaurant arena has lacked – until now, with the opening of Miss Mui Chinese Bistro.

Siblings Lisa Moy NG and Yony Moy, Venezuelan-born to Chinese parents, have been familiar with the restaurant business since their grandfather in 1956 brought in a Chinese chef to open a restaurant in Maracaibo, Venezuela. This was the family’s first restaurant, called Farolito. That was followed by the opening of El Palmar in Caracas, Venezuela in 1960.

The Moy children were basically raised in the restaurant.

“Our parents would ask if we wanted a toy,” said Lisa. “We had to first help in the restaurant so we could earn the toy.”

Added Yony: “We learned how to cook and all aspects of operating El Palmar restaurant, which has become a very well-known restaurant. Quite a few famous people visited us, even the president used to dine there.”

Lisa went to New York in 1988. Yony has lived in Miami since 2005 and opened an authentic Chinese restaurant in Doral called Qianlong Chinese Cuisine Restaurant. It is here he befriended Orlando Santana, who owns the Sake Room, located in the Galleria Shopping Center on Key Biscayne. Santander had been a loyal customer of Qianlong.

Yony had visited Key Biscayne several times and fell in love with the island. Eventually, the two friends decided to open Miss Mui Chinese Bistro in the Square Shopping Center. The Bistro closely followed the Qianlong concept.

Lisa, who had remained in New York, recently moved to South Florida to open and operate Miss Mui. Now you will find her working the restaurant daily, along with her husband.

While seeing the diversity of dining on the island, the trio saw a great opportunity for success due to the absence of an authentic restaurant dedicated to Chinese food.

Miss Mui features Cantonese food. Everything is fresh and cooked at the moment you order. Their operation is unique in that Miss Mui’s chef graduated as a chef in China. “There are no Chinese chefs in the US who have been trained in China,” says Lisa.

“We are known to have one of the best Peking Duck in South Florida, which is our signature dish,” she adds with pride. “We have a great menu with authentic Cantonese staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more. And we offer options to modify your vegetables to your own taste.”

At Miss Mui, they use the Wok-Hei technique, which translates in English to “wok thermal radiation’ or the “breath of the wok.”

“We never close the wok. The difference (with) other Chinese restaurants is the quality of the product we use,” says Lisa. “We used the finest flat steak, and our Shrimp is size 26/30, and we make everything we serve from scratch.”

Lisa adds that she is a stickler for ensuring everything is clean and in mint conditions, that there is always a nice presentation, and, of course, “great customer service.”

Adds Yony, who was a systems engineer in New York, “Our passion is to see how the people enjoy eating our food.”

If You Go

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro is located at 260 Crandon Blvd., in the Square Shopping Center.

It is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m.; they close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

They offer dine-in, event catering and delivery. There is also a small Mercadito Chino featuring basic products, with plans to expand.

You can reach them at (305) 381-0694 or follow them on Instagram.