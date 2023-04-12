Leading two important departments at one time, facing cross-examinations during Village Council meetings, and balancing budgets to make Key Biscayne a safer place, Jake Ozyman was known as "Mr. Teflon" by his fellow co-workers for his coolness under fire.

"I try not to take things personal ... if I can help it," he said, humbly.

But it was none of those pressure-packed performances that led to his recent decision to step down from his post as Public Works Director and accept a "similar" position in Aventura, where he will be the Public Works and Transportation Director.

His commute from his home in Davie, in Broward County, to Key Biscayne was 45 miles each way. Coupled with traffic, it would take him two hours each trip. Just a month ago, he even purchased an electric vehicle, but the commute didn't get any easier.

"I really didn't want to leave; I love Key Biscayne," said Ozyman, who will be just a half-hour away from his new job and will get to spend much more time at home with his wife and 10-year-old son.

Village Manager Steve Williamson said he hates to lose such a vital leader.

"I definitely didn't see it coming, but the reason doesn't surprise me," he said. "Traffic is tough everywhere; Miami is crazy. I live 11 miles from my office, and some days, it takes an hour.

"So, we fully understand and, yes, it was a surprise, and a huge, huge disappointment. We have a small Public Works Department. (But) if the residents only knew how much work Jake does, they'd be surprised."

Ozyman will be departing as he approaches his fifth year in the Village. His last day is May 12.

"We've spent four years together, and it feels like 40 ... in a good sense," said his assistant, 20-year veteran Mariana Dominguez-Hardie. "We were a great team. I feel like he's been a very important part (of all the projects and future projects).

"His way of management that empowered his staff ... we wanted to do more and do right by him. He's a great motivator and we wanted to make him look good. He also has a great sense of humor. This was something I, personally, had been dreading."

Ozyman's demeanor at Village Council meetings, when addressed, came across as cool as Sade's "Smooth Operator" song.

"I call him 'Mr. Teflon.' He doesn't get frazzled. He's very practical; he concentrates on facts and doesn't get sidetracked," Dominguez-Hardie said. "Those items on Council didn't bother him. He's very comfortable with his (budget numbers and needs)."

Ozyman was not only the Public Works Director for the Village, but also doubled up for a while as the Building, Zoning and Planning Director when Sergio Ascunce departed. In December of 2021, the Village hired Jeremy Calleros Gauger as the BZP director, freeing up Ozyman to focus on the Public Works sector.

There, he oversaw eight staffers and other part-timers, revamping maintenance standards, and providing landscaping, street maintenance, right-of-way maintenance, curbs, and "really paying attention to cleaning the stormwater system, making it ready for the large rain events," he said. "We saw the benefit of that even with the last couple of big storms. Time and effort well spent."

Williamson credited Ozyman for his knowledge and valuable input.

"Jake has been a great Public Works Director, and he was here at the beginning of the Resiliency Infrastructure Program, and he has provided us with some good input along the way to get us where we are," he said. "At the same time, there are a lot of good, talented people out there, and we've started our search."

The Village has some $250 million in public works projects lined up to help offset flooding, sea level rise and beach erosion.

"So many steps, major steps," Ozyman said. "I think we've done a really good job getting it off."

Ozyman, who turns 46 a week after he leaves Key Biscayne, grew up in Turkey, where soccer is the big sport. But, he became a New York Knicks fan after earning his master's degree in Construction Management at New York University (NYU).

Aventura, coincidentally, is where Ozyman first lived after moving to Florida from New York. The city is about four times larger than the square mileage of Key Biscayne, and includes some 40,000 residents. His current salary of $191,000 will be less there, but his shorter commute, with "different ways" to get to Aventura from western Broward, will be much more relaxing.

His fondness for Key Biscayne won't soon be forgotten.

"Key Biscayne is a special place," Ozyman said. "It will always be special and ... I'll be back on weekends to see some of my good ol' friends."