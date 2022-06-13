Average gallon of gas in Miami now at $4.91 – island at $5.99 per gallon

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Miami rose another $0.121 this past week, now at $4.91/gallon, $0.40 per gallon more than just a month ago.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,690 stations, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $4.25/g on Sunday while the highest price recorded was $5.99/gal, which coincidentally was the price on both Key Biscayne’s gas stations on Monday morning, June 13.

The national average price of gasoline has risen $0.157 per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01/g on Monday morning.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average is up $0.571 per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The highest price in the nation was reported in San Francisco, California at $6.55 per gallon, with the lowest reported Baton Rouge, Louisiana at $4.43 per gallon.

