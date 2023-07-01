With an island atmosphere of seclusion and relaxation in Crandon Marina, Key Biscayne, Diver’s Paradise is located minutes outside of downtown Miami and Miami Beach.

Recently, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) honored Diver’s Paradise with an award for 40 years of excellence in the scuba industry.

PADI is the world’s leading diving association that focuses on comprehensive recreational and professional scuba training — setting high-quality standards for future scuba enthusiasts and instructors. For more than 40 years, Diver’s Paradise has worked with PADI to build scuba programs that teach equality, ecology, and safety.

“We are doing everything we can to make our beautiful scuba universe available and attainable for the new, the curious and even the seasoned professional diver,” Managing Director Michael Casey said. “There are multiple incentives to scuba with us. We have special offers for dive boat charters, rewards for gift cards and added amenities for weekday dives.”

For Casey, scuba education must be fun for everyone. “We’ve got a connection with the shy scuba diver who needs a boost of confidence and with the energetic diver who’s always looking for a new scuba challenge,” he said.

During 2022, Diver's Paradise earned Florida university status. The dive center established Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute, the only state-licensed scuba diving education school in Miami and the surrounding area. The higher learning curriculum covers the programs and courses that scuba divers need to become certified professionals.

“Diver’s Paradise is the place to go for everything scuba,” Casey said.

Diver’s Paradise offers a scuba gear shop, private dive boat charters, all levels of scuba instruction and is open for business Monday to Sunday — 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit Diver's Paradise online at keydivers.com to learn more. For inquiries regarding student groups or schools please contact info@keydivers.com.

