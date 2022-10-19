Award-winning puppeteer coming to Biscayne Nature Center

Fun and celebration of Biscayne Bay’s marine life are on tap in November as award-winning puppeteer Eric Weiss visits the island to perform a puppet show and host a workshop.

The event will be held this coming November 5, 2022 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, 6767 Crandon Boulevard, at the North Entrance.

Festivities will begin with the puppet show at 1 p.m. and Weiss’ puppet workshop will start at 2:30 p.m.

The show will last approximately one hour, and will celebrate the marine themes of Biscayne Bay–perils, inhabitants, and survival.

Tickets are being sold for $15 per student grades 3 and up, and the puppet workshop, which also includes the chance to build your own puppet, is $35.

To reserve your spot, email reservations@biscaynenaturecenter.org.

To learn more about Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, click here.