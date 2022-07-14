10-point plan for redesign of Crandon Boulevard

City planning consultant Raul Lastra of OBM Miami submitted to the council at its July 1 meeting a 10-point plan for the redesign of Crandon Boulevard.

“The goal is to redesign Crandon Boulevard from its present 1960s suburban arterial highway solely designed for moving traffic to Main Street, Key Biscayne, a place with … value and real vitality,” Lastra said.

A meeting with Pete Hernandez, acting director of the Miami-Dade County Public Works Department, took place on June 11. Lastra said Hernandez basically agreed with the redesign plans in concept. Since Miami-Dade County owns Crandon Boulevard, any changes have to be approved by the county.

The 10 parts of the plan are:

Bring back the Calusa Circle as a traffic calming element. Transform high speed left turn lanes to more angular bays. Eliminate left turn stacking where it’s not needed. Widen sidewalks to promote pedestrian activity. Provide pedestrian crossing plazas. Add signage kiosks to identify retail areas. Channelize traffic at the intersection of Crandon and Harbor to relieve the chaotic traffic and parking patterns in the area. Provide parallel parking areas on Crandon. Improve landscaping along the boulevard. Redesign the southern end of Crandon to extend pedestrian access into Cape Florida Park.

He’s been a familiar sight on the Key for many years. There’s something apostle-like about him — his all-black dress, the sandals, the abbott’s haircut and beard, down to the staff he carries.

Obviously not a 9 to 5 type, he can be seen earning his keep by squeegeeing windows at Sir Pizza and other stores. But his erect posture, dignified bearing, and striking butter-white hair tell you there’s something unique about him…a special purpose.

There is. And the biblical look is no coincidence. Brother Thomas is an ordained Franciscan monk.

Originally from New Jersey, Brother Thomas received his ordination and habitat as a young man. But at the age of 40 he was inspired by the example of St. Francis to go out and live among the people.

“There are many unfortunate people on the streets who have lost hope,” he says. His mission is to help bring optimism into their lives.

A look back at the dedication of the causeway.

By Enid Duany Mendoza

The inauguration of the Rickenbacker Causeway on Nov. 9, 1947 was a major triumph for visionary County Commissioner Charles Crandon. The $6 million roadway led to an undeveloped island. Visitors had to pay a 50 cent toll to enjoy the scenic drive to Key Biscayne, only to make a U-turn and return to the mainland.

Construction was delayed six years because of steel rationing during World War II and cost 50% more than had been projected. The only attraction was a pristine beach dotted with coconuts, simultaneously opened to the public as Crandon Park.

“Yes, here is a new Florida pleasureland—for the nation’s enjoyment— and realization of pre-war dream, which transforms the sun splashed beach of Key Biscayne far beyond the grandeur of Cannes, Nice and Waikiki,” read the foreword to the booklet published on the formal opening of the park and causeway.

Although the Seaquarium did not open until 1955 and Planet Ocean until 1975, the inception of development by the Mackle brothers brought traffic over the Rickenbacker Causeway.

In 1952, on the first Sunday in March, a total of 8,609 cars went through the tollbooth. The following year on the same Sunday, 10,628 cars went through. By 1955 there were “major traffic problems” on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

CPR training saved a life

For those Key Biscayners who think CPR training is only for those with elderly parents, small children, or dangerous jobs, Key resident Winton Churchill has got a story to tell.

Churchill was visiting his son outside of Los Angeles last month when he drove past an elderly pedestrian who suddenly fell. He immediately pulled over to help the man, hoping to be able to drive him to his destination. But the man, who had been carrying his groceries, could not get back up and soon after stopped breathing.

Churchill asked passersby to call 911 and began administering CPR. Churchill is a retired dentist who had taken bi-annual CPR training to maintain his license.

“You need to learn CPR for yourself and your family,” he said. “Something can always happen, no matter what the age of the person. We would like everyone on Key Biscayne to be certified in CPR.”