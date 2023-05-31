Bald cypress planting caps Key Biscayne’s recognition as ‘Tree City USA’

Key Biscayne residents will have it made in the shade soon, with 59 trees to be planted from a Miami-Dade County Neat Streets grant, and a 60th tree which was recently planted at Lake Park with the help of young students from the K-8 School.

That 10-foot bald cypress will be symbolic of the Village's latest award, being named Tree City USA for 2022 by the National Arbor Foundation for its, well, tree-mendous efforts on beautification, adding oxygen into the atmosphere and extending the precious canopy to keep the environment cooler.

Olga Garcia, Zoning Plans Reviewer and Planner with the Village, was presented with the official certificate from the National Arbor Day Foundation during the last Village Council meeting by Mayor Joe Rasco for her efforts in getting Key Biscayne designated as a Tree City USA community.

"It's a very nice thing to get; Olga handled most of the application," said Jeremy Calleros Gauger, director of the Building, Zoning and Planning department. "I think the symbolic portion of it is how much tree canopy Key Biscayne had added over 30 years, even 10 years."

He said the island's 26% coverage is more than most other Miami-Dade municipalities, but "there's still room for improvement."

Key Biscayne becomes the 165th Tree City USA in Florida and one of 3,653 recognized cities across the country, "a relatively small number when you think how many cities there are," Calleros Gauger said.

Four factors to qualify for Tree City USA recognition include: having a tree board or department; a tree-care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

"Hopefully, now, it will be an annual renewal," said Garcia, whose efforts also earned the Village an Arbor Day flag and a sign.

National Arbor Day is observed on the last Friday in April, although some associated events spill into the weekend.

Calleros Gauger said he once was a landscape architect, becoming very familiar with the various species across South Florida.

"I've been in the tree business almost my entire career," he said with a smile.

Garcia also has been in trees, figuratively speaking. Just this past week, she climbed a tree with her 5-year-old daughter. "I beat her (to climb the highest) ... for now," she said.

Coconut palms on Key Biscayne date back to the 1800's, but shade trees really give the Village its character, like the mahogany trees along Harbor Drive, part of the Village's Street Tree Master Plan to place specific trees on certain streets.

Somersets, live oaks, Bridalveils, wild tamarind and mahogany all provide the critical shade from the South Florida heat, which some scientists at First Street Foundation predict Miami-Dade County will experience 103-degree heat indices 34 days a year by 2033.

"With the heat comes lots of rain, and these things will grow like a weed," Calleros Gauger said, pointing to South Florida being in a sub-tropical zone.

He also said having shade trees is important.

"Shade trees in South Florida I refer to as 'transportation infrastructure.' If you don't have shade, you can't walk comfortably, so trees are important as the sidewalk ... You'll see people scurry from shade to shade, from sidewalk to sidewalk, like a lizard."

On the Village Green are a couple of unique trees: a Ceiba (or Kapok tree) and a Baobab African tree, known as "The tree of life."

When Village Manager Steve Williamson arrived on the island and saw all the beautiful trees, he asked, "Why not Tree City USA?" and began working with Garcia and Calleros Gauger to achieve that goal.

"Definitely, Steve was pushing it, but it came from Council," Calleros Gauger said.

Garcia said the application "was pretty straightforward, but meaty," making sure the Village landscape and tree ordinance were in place. The state reviewed it first, then the Arbor Day Foundation gave its final approval.

"It's a good ordinance," Garcia said.

Residents can only plant trees consistent with the Village's Code for trees.

In the summer of 2020, 164 "Trees for the Future" were planted in the name of the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School to correlate with yearbook sales.

Last summer, the Village was awarded a 2022 Growing Roots for Environmentally Equitable Neighborhoods (GREEN) matching grant with Miami-Dade County, which led to the addition of 103 trees. Plus, 22 more were planted as part of the Safe Routes to School project.

Now, the Neat Streets GREEN grant with the county has approved 59 new trees.

"We'll use it to fill in gaps where trees were knocked down over the years," Calleros Gauger said.

Sunny Isles Beach became the latest South Florida community recognized as Tree City USA, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has made it a priority in her climate action strategy to grow the county's tree canopy to 30% (20.1% in 2020) by 2030 with the Million Trees Miami mission.

In addition, the county is hosting an adopt-a-tree program, starting June 4, giving away free trees to residents who want them.

Benefits of trees in urban locale

According to the National Arbor Day Foundation, some of the benefits of trees in urban areas include:

– Trees help absorb the sounds of traffic in urban areas by 40%.

– Neighborhoods with trees are 7 to 9 degrees cooler than those without.

– Trees reduce energy costs up to 25% by shading buildings and protecting them from winter winds.

– Homes with trees have higher property values.

– Green space plays a major role in improving mental and physical health.

– Planting and maintaining trees absorbs carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, mitigating the effects of climate change.

So, although Arbor Day 2023 has come and gone, it's never too late, as they say, to hug a tree.

"We will be taking that fairly literally on Friday (at Lake Park)," Calleros Gauger said.

More information on the Tree City USA program is available at arborday.org/programs/treecityusa/.