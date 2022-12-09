Banesco USA’s culture fits entrepreneurial components of Key Biscayne

We all know Key Biscayne is a beautiful community with friendly people from all walks of life who genuinely care about each other. It’s the perfect blend of a local hometown and worldly sophistication.

“Key Biscayne is a hidden gem – a small residential community located just over the bridge from the hustle and bustle of downtown Miami. It’s also home to many entrepreneurs and businesses with operations throughout South Florida and all over the globe,” said Terri Castellano, Banesco USA’s senior vice president and Client Relationship team leader in the Business and Professional Division.

“We’re a great fit for the community because our corporate culture aligns with the island’s warm and welcoming atmosphere,” added David Van Sky, vice president and Client Relationship officer at Banesco USA. “It reminds me of when I joined the bank. I was welcomed and supported by my 300 South Florida colleagues, who were all interested in helping me succeed. That’s how we approach servicing our client relationships - anticipating your needs, collaborating to offer guidance and solutions and staying in close touch throughout your journey to keep your needs our top priority.”

The bank serves Key Biscayne’s high net worth families, businesses and the international members of the community with personal and business banking, lending, cash management and other financial solutions. Clients benefit from the bank’s digital technologies to provide secure, online and mobile banking that’s always available whether they’re in the area, on vacation, traveling for business or spending time overseas.

“We’re available to meet with you at your home or office.,” David said.“Our Brickell team also invites you to visit our banking center, with free garage parking that is easily accessible on the south side of Brickell Avenue near Mary Brickell Village.”

For information, contact David Van Sky at dvansky@banescousa.com or Terri Castellano at tcastellano@banescousa.com | 1395 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL.| (786) 725-3020

Banesco USA is a local bank established in 2006 that places a priority on people – employees, customers and the community. The bank operates with independent management offering fast, local decisions, and is part of a large international financial brand spanning 15 countries with $92 billion in assets and over 11,000 employees serving seven million customers.