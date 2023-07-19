Bank account fraud, missing 3 year-old, and vehicle theft among recent KB police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of July 3 to July 16.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

July 3, 2023

KBPD officers were dispatched to Hampton Lane & West McIntyre Street regarding a loud music complaint. Officers located the source of the noise and contacted the owner. The owner was issued a written warning.

Officers completed a fraud report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive for money taken from the complainant’s bank account.

The Ritz Carlton security, located 455 Grand Bay Drive, contacted KBPD regarding a Glock found inside of a safe. Officers contacted the gun owner and impounded the gun for safety.

Units were dispatched to the 300 block of Grapetree Drive regarding kids setting off fireworks. Officers circulated the area, and no one was located.

July 4, 2023

Police were contacted from the 400 block of Fernwood Drive about a missing female. Police were able to locate the female a short time later and she was provided with medical attention.

Units responded to Crandon Boulevard & Harbor Drive regarding a traffic crash. All parties were contacted, and a traffic crash investigation was completed.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Curtiswood Drive. Officers contacted the maid, and she advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

During the 4th of July Parade, officers were contacted by a mother at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard about her missing 3-year-old daughter. Officers were able to locate the girl a short time later.

Units were dispatched to the 500 block of Glenridge Road regarding a stolen Range Rover. Officers contacted the victim, and they advised their vehicle was taken with the key fob inside of the vehicle. KBPD Detectives will conduct the follow-up.

Police responded to the 200 block of Cypress Drive regarding a noise complaint. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the noise ordinance.

Units were dispatched to the Ritz Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, regarding a guest who was evicted. On arrival, the situation was resolved.

During the 4th of July fireworks, officers were alerted about a missing child around Key Colony. Officers were able to locate the child a short time later.

July 5, 2023

KBPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Mashta Drive regarding loud construction noise. On arrival, no violation was heard. Officers advised the crew of the call.

Units responded to a home on Harbor Point regarding a parking complaint of vehicles blocking the complainant’s exit. Officers contacted the vehicle owners, and they were removed.

The complainant at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police because their electric scooter was taken while at Winn-Dixie. Officers completed a theft report, and detectives will conduct the follow-up.

Officers responded to the 50 block of Harbor Drive regarding a traffic crash. All parties were contacted, and a traffic crash investigation was completed.

Police completed a property damage report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive. Officers contacted the complainant who stated their vehicle was struck by a gate.

July 6, 2023

Officers responded to the 500 block of Fernwood Road regarding reports of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver. The driver stated they were waiting for their daughter, who was at a party.

KBPD units assisted in pulling a dog out of the water at the 200 block of Knollwood Drive. The dog was okay and reunited with its owner.

Police responded to juveniles fishing from Mashta Bridge. Officers contacted a group of juveniles and advised them of the Village ordinance.

July 7, 2023

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding reports of a loose dog within Village Green. Officers arrived and located a dog, who was on a leash. The owner was advised to utilize the dog park and of the call.

KBPD officers completed a found property report at the 200 block of Galen Drive for a found wallet. The owner was contacted and responded to the police station to retrieve their belongings.

Units were dispatched to CVS, located at 726 Crandon Boulevard, regarding reports of a suspicious vehicle. Officers searched the shopping center and surrounding area. The vehicle was not located.

Police were contacted by the complainant at the 800 block of Ocean Drive who advised their bike was stolen. Officers completed a report and issued a case card.

July 8, 2023

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Island Drive regarding a suspicious incident involving a vehicle in the 600 block of North Mashta Drive. The complainant advised they observed a suspicious vehicle pull in front of their residence and a hooded passenger exited the vehicle. While canvassing the area, officers discovered a vehicle was taken from the listed location. The vehicle was in Fort Lauderdale and recovered.

KBPD units responded to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Gulf Road. Officers contacted the maid, and she advised the alarm was triggered in error.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Police units responded to the 200 block of West Heather Drive regarding reports of a loud party. On arrival, officers contacted the owner and advised him of the Village Ordinance. The homeowner lowered the music.

July 9, 2023

Officers responded back to the 200 block of West Heather Drive regarding noise. The owner was contacted and issued a written warning.

Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding the theft of a bicycle. A BOLO was issued for the involved vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and a BOLO was issued. Officers contacted the complainant, who had their bicycle. He confronted the subject while attempting to take the bike and the subject fled.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 1000 block of Mariner Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

While on patrol, officers discovered a vehicle at the 100 block of East Enid Drive with its trunk open and unattended. Officers secured the trunk and completed a crime opportunity notice.

July 10, 2023

Units were dispatched to the 90 block of Harbor Drive regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Officers responded to the Ritz Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, regarding a disturbance. On arrival, officers contacted security and stood by as guests were escorted off the property.

KBPD units responded to a residential alarm at the 400 block of West Matheson Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was having some technical issues. All was secure.

July 11, 2023

Police responded to the 300 block of Beechwood Drive regarding reports of loud noise. On arrival, officers only heard talking. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the call.

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a vehicle at the 200 block of Glenridge Road with its trunk open. Officers secured the vehicle and issued a crime opportunity notice.

Units were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a suspicious female in the area. Officers circulated the area and were unable to locate anyone.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a single-vehicle accident. Officers contacted the driver and completed an accident report.

Police responded to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Buttonwood Drive. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

Units responded to a residential alarm at the 300 block of West Palmwood Lane. Officers contacted the homeowner, who advised the alarm was set off accidentally.

July 12, 2023

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 600 block of Harbor Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Units were dispatched to juveniles fishing from Mashta Bridge. Officers contacted a group of juveniles and advised them of the Village ordinance.

Units were dispatched to 2 females trespassing on a property at the 20 block of Harbor Point. Officers contacted the females, who were tourists. The females advised they were watching the sunset and apologized for trespassing. They were issued a trespass warning.

July 13, 2023

Officers stood by with a disabled vehicle at Westwood Drive & Crandon Boulevard. A tow truck responded and removed it from the roadway.

While on patrol, officers observed a garage door open with valuables at the 200 block of Island Drive. Officers contacted the owner and completed a crime opportunity notice.

Police officers responded to the police station, located at Village Green Way & West McIntyre Street, for a citizen assist. As an officer was approaching the station, they observed the victim running after a male, who had taken a golf cart. The Male was stopped and detained. Officers discovered the male was homeless and had asked the victim for services. Upon reaching the police station, the male took the golf cart without the victim’s permission. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

KBPD units responded and assisted MDPD with a vehicle accident at the 6000 block of Crandon Boulevard.

July 14, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a garage door open with valuables at the 60 block of Island Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Units were dispatched to Crandon Boulevard & Knollwood Drive regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

KBPD officers responded to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the home manager, who advised the alarm activated accidentally.

Police units were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcrest Road regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

July 15, 2023

Units were dispatched to Harbor Drive & Sunset Circle regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle. A couple had pulled off the side of the road to have a discussion. No further action taken.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 200 block of Glenridge Road. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 500 block of Ridgewood Road regarding the theft of a package in progress. The victim stated he had just seen a male removing a package from his front door. The victim was out of town but observed the male removing the package without his consent from a security camera. Officers on patrol observed a male matching the description, and a traffic stop was conducted. Officers observed multiple packages inside of the vehicle. The driver spontaneously stated he had taken packages from various homes. The driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Redwood Lane regarding construction occurring on the weekend. Officers contacted the workers and advised them of the Village ordinance. The workers were unaware and proceeded to stop their work.

Units were dispatched to the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a traffic accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

KBPD units were dispatched to the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding two loose dogs on the beach. On arrival, one dog was gone and the other was a service dog.

Police were dispatched to a location on Coconut Lane regarding a hit and run accident. Officers contacted the complainant and completed a report.

Officers completed a lost property report at the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive for a lost phone. A case card was issued.

Units were dispatched to the Ritz Carlton, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive, regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted the male causing the disturbance. The male was issued a trespass warning and left without further incident.

July 16, 2023

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all appeared secure.

Police responded to a residential alarm at the 500 block of Satinwood Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

Units responded to an alarm at KB K-8, located at the 100 block of West McIntyre Street. Officers checked the school, and all appeared secure.

To read the last Key Biscayne Police Blotter, click here.