Bank account hacking, vandalism, and tax fraud among recent police activity

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of June 5 to June 18.

These incidents were taken from the department’s logs.

June 5, 2023

Officers responded to the 100 block of Cape Florida Drive regarding an open gate of a home being constructed. It appears the lock may have fallen off. Officers checked the property, and all was secure.

KBPD officers contacted a suspicious male around the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard. A records check revealed an active arrest warrant. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

The complainant at the 500 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police and advised an investment account was hacked. A report was completed, and a case card was issued.

The complainant at the 600 block of Glenridge Road contacted officers regarding filing a lost property report. The complainant advised they lost their watch while at the beach. A case card was issued.

June 6, 2023

The complainant at the 1000 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted KBPD regarding someone fraudulently using their T-Mobile account. The incident was documented.

Officers responded to Key Colony & Crandon Boulevard regarding a minor vehicle accident. Officers contacted the involved parties and completed a traffic crash investigation.

Police responded to the 100 block of Island Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. On arrival, the noise could clearly be heard. Officers contacted the owner and issued a civil citation.

June 7, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers found a garage door around the 500 block of Hampton Lane completely open, leading to the interior of the home. A crime opportunity notice was provided.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 800 block of Harbor Drive. Officers contacted a female at the residence. The female advised the alarm was accidental.

The complainant at the 700 block of Curtiswood Drive contacted police and advised someone possibly used her information to file a fraudulent tax return. A fraud report was completed.

Police officers responded to the 600 block of Glenridge Road regarding reports of juveniles causing a disturbance. Officers contacted a group of juveniles, who were visiting the home. They were advised of the call.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road regarding reports of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the unoccupied vehicle and conducted a records check. The vehicle was properly parked and came back negative.

June 8, 2023

KBPD officers responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding a neighbor dispute. The complainant stated their neighbor was possibly smoking marijuana, creating a disturbance. Officers did not observe any unusual behavior or narcotics activity.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding a neighbor dispute once again. All parties were contacted, and the incident was documented.

Police responded to the 200 block of Cranwood Drive regarding reports of loud music and noise coming from the area. Officers arrived and heard the violation. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of West Palmwood Lane regarding reports of loud music and noise coming from the area. Officers contacted the homeowner and issued a written warning.

June 9, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a construction gate left open at the 200 block of Greenwood Drive. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ocean Lane Drive regarding a car bumping into a baby stroller. Officers contacted the parents pushing the stroller. They indicated they had a verbal dispute with a male regarding this incident. The male left prior to police arrival. The baby had no injuries, and the complainant did not want to document the incident. Officers documented the incident.

Police responded to the 700 block of North Mashta Drive regarding a vessel playing music loudly in Hurricane Harbor. Officers contacted the vessel operator. The operator turned the music down and left the area.

June 10, 2023

Officers responded to the 100 block of East Enid Drive regarding a loud party. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Police units responded to a parking complaint at the 500 block of Ocean Drive. Officers issued a written warning for a vehicle parked in a no parking area.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Glenridge Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted a homeowner, who advised her kids were having a gathering with friends. She was given a verbal warning.

The complainant at the 400 block of Grand Bay Drive contacted police regarding lost documents. Officers completed a lost property report.

KBPD officers responded to the 300 block of Woodcrest Road regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers contacted a homeowner, who advised the birthday party would end soon. He was given a written warning.

June 11, 2023

Police responded to the 1000 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a loud party. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Buttonwood Drive regarding a loud party. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

While on patrol, officers discovered an open garage door at the 100 block of Island Drive. A crime opportunity notice was issued.

KBPD officers completed a found property report at the 600 block of Crandon Boulevard for an Argentina driver’s license.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding a neighbor dispute. The complainant stated their neighbor was possibly smoking marijuana, creating a disturbance. Officers did not observe any unusual behavior or narcotics activity. The complainant refused medical attention.

Police units were contacted by Piccoli Bambini Pre-School, located at 660 Crandon Boulevard. The school wanted to report a graffiti incident committed by juveniles. The juveniles entered the property and vandalized a wooden gate. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. Detectives were notified of the incident.

June 12, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers observed a construction gate left open at the 300 block of Caribbean Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered an open door at the business, located at 240 Crandon Boulevard. The business was checked, and all appeared secure.

Officers were contacted by Ritz Carlton security, located at 455 Grand Bay Drive. Security advised police a guest left a jar of cannabis inside of their hotel room. Police took custody of the cannabis and placed it into evidence at KBPD.

KBPD officers responded to the Village Green regarding a group of juveniles causing a disturbance. Officers circulated the park and were unable to locate anyone.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle around the 10 block of Harbor Point. Officers circulated the area and did not locate a vehicle.

Police responded to a residential alarm at the 300 block of Caribbean Road. Officers checked the home, and all appeared secure.

June 13, 2023

Officers were contacted by the complainant at the 500 block of Bay Lane, who was upset over the yard work at her neighbor’s house. Officers spoke with both parties and advised them this was a civil matter.

Police officers completed a found property report at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard for a wallet. The wallet was placed into evidence.

The complainant at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard contacted police regarding their motorized scooter being taken. Officers completed a report and contacted detectives.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding a neighbor dispute. The complainant stated their neighbor was possibly smoking marijuana, creating a disturbance. Officers did not observe any unusual behavior or narcotics activity.

KBPD officers responded to the 400 block of Ridgewood Road regarding a loud party. Officers contacted the owner and issued a verbal warning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Fernwood Road regarding a loud party. Officers contacted the owner and issued a written warning.

June 14, 2023

Police units responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding a dispute between roommates. Officers contacted both parties and documented the incident.

While on patrol overnight, officers discovered the trunk to a vehicle open at the 300 block of Redwood Lane. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

While on patrol during the day, officers discovered the trunk to a vehicle open at the 100 block of Knollwood Drive. Officers contacted the owner and completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officer completed a found property report at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard for a found set of keys.

While on patrol, officers completed a traffic stop at the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver and learned the vehicle had a seize tag order. The driver was issued citations and the vehicle was towed.

June 15, 2023

Police completed a found property report at the 200 block of Ocean Lane Drive for a driver’s license located.

The complainant at the 800 block of Ocean Drive contacted police and advised they purchased and paid for a new AC unit. However, the unit has not been delivered and calls have not been returned. Officers completed a theft report and issued a case card.

Officers were contacted about a hit and run traffic crash at the 300 block of Ridgewood Road. Officers completed an accident report.

KBPD officers responded regarding a business alarm at the 100 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers checked the business, and all was secure.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 700 block of Glenridge Road. Officers contacted the resident and checked the home. The home was secure, and the owner advised they have been having issues with their alarm.

Police officers were contacted regarding a battery involving two females at the 300 block of Galen Drive. Officers contacted both parties and completed an investigation. The primary aggressor was determined and taken into custody. The female was transported to TGK Jail.

June 16, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers performed a traffic stop at the 4000 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the driver and completed a records check. Officers discovered the driver had a warrant for their arrest. The traffic warrant was verified, and the driver was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail.

Officers responded to an alarm at the KB K-8 school, located at 150 West McIntyre Street. Officers checked the school, and all appeared secure.

KBPD officers responded to a business alarm at the 200 block of Crandon Boulevard. On arrival, officers contacted workers on scene. The workers advised the alarm was accidental.

The complainant at the 200 block of Sunrise Drive contacted police regarding a person removing $2,000 from their account. Officers completed a fraud report.

KBPD responded with KBFD to an electrical pole on fire at the 500 block of Hampton Lane. The fire was extinguished, and FPL was on scene.

While on patrol overnight, officers located a passenger door to a vehicle open at the 300 block of West Heather Drive. Officers contacted the owner, who closed the door. Officers left a crime opportunity notice.

June 17, 2023

Officers responded to the 300 block of Ocean Drive regarding reports of loud noise and music. Officers did not hear or observe any violation.

Police responded to the 700 block of Crandon Boulevard regarding a disturbance. Officers contacted one half of the disturbance, as the other party had left prior to arrival. Officers documented the incident.

The complainant at the 700 block of Glenridge Road contacted police and advised an unknown person had entered their unlocked vehicle and took an I-Pad and laptop. Officers documented the incident and detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Officers responded to a residential alarm at the 1000 block of Mariner Drive. Officers checked the residence, and all appeared secure.

The complainant at the 600 block of Hampton Lane contacted police regarding her vehicle being stolen. Officers contacted the vehicle owner, and they advised their unlocked Range Rover was taken from their property with the key FOB inside of it. Detectives were notified of the incident and will conduct the follow-up.

Officers were dispatched to East Enid Drive & Crandon Boulevard regarding a suspicious male. Officers located the male and conducted a records check. The check revealed an active warrant for Grand Theft. The male was taken into custody and transported to TGK Jail for booking.

KBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Cape Florida Drive regarding a residential alarm. Officers checked the home, and all appeared secure.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Cypress Drive regarding a noise complaint. On arrival, the music was clearly audible. Officers issued a written warning.

June 18, 2023

While on patrol overnight, officers located an open garage door at the 300 block of Caribbean Road. Officers completed a crime opportunity notice.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Galen Drive regarding reports of possible marijuana smoking. Officers checked the area and did not observe or smell any marijuana.

Police responded to a business alarm at the 800 block of Crandon Boulevard. Officers contacted the owner’s brother, and he advised it was accidental.

KBPD officers responded to the 90 block of Harbor Drive regarding a burglary of a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim, who advised she was at the Golden Hog. Upon returning to her vehicle, she discovered her vehicle window was shattered. An Apple Bag, iPad case, and charging cables were taken. Detectives will conduct a follow-up.

Police units responded to a residential alarm at the 100 block of Harbor Drive. Officers checked the home, and all appeared secure.

