Alaska yogurt opens in the Galleria

Key Biscayne’s latest entry into an expanding field of yogurt shops is owned and operated by the four children of the Peruvian restaurateur, Carlos Semsch.

Alyeska is the manager. A restaurant management graduate of Florida International University, she has two years’ experience in the business and will be supervising her three younger siblings.

Alaska Yogurt and the Semsch childrens’ names recall Carlos’ love of Alaska. It seemed an appropriate name for a shop selling the cool treat that is rapidly growing in popularity in the US.

The children put their heads together and discussed how they could improve the offerings they had sampled in other shops. They discussed colors and various combinations. They planned fruit salads, yogurt pie and cake, and yogurt crepes.

Planet Ocean

The Dade County School Board has completed its purchase of Planet Ocean for use as a magnet school from the University of Miami.

The sale included 11.2 acres of land and 91,630 square feet of buildings. The selling price was $3.85 million.

The site will be used as a Marine and Science Technology Academy serving 400 Dade County students who will study ecology, science, the cruise industry, and other maritime areas. Upon graduation, they will be prepared for college marine studies and jobs in shipping, the Navy, and the Coast Guard.

Fashion Show

The Key Biscayne Chapter of the American Cancer Society will sponsor a luncheon and fashion show at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant.

Bare bathers banned from beaches

Cape Florida State Park rangers were waiting for directives from the Department of Natural Resources as to how to enforce the state’s controversial new ban on bare bottoms at state beaches.

“It’s going to be confusing, to say the least,” says Capt. John Frosbutter, park manager.

DNR sought the ruling in order to ensure that the beaches remain family oriented. While nude or topless bathing has never been allowed, the new amendment would seek to define just how much covering is needed.

One piece of attire that will probably be banned is the thong, a particularly revealing type of bathing suit for men and women.

Rotary officers named

Officers for 1990-91 were recently elected for the Key Biscayne Rotary Club. They are: Richard Figuera, president; Brice Cuthbertson, president-elect and treasurer; Fernando Figueredo, secretary; and directors Dick Gregorie, Charlotte Somarriba, Carl Carter, George Bradley, Dick Cromartie and Dick Maloy. The Rotary Club’s major fundraiser is the Key Biscayne Art Festival.

Cocaine smuggling

Five Miami men were arrested Monday for cocaine smuggling at 130 Knollwood Drive after the DEA confiscated more than a ton of the drug. DEA agents had the house under surveillance for the last month.

The arrest was made after the agents noticed the men were moving about in dark clothing around the empty waterfront home. The men were loading the drug into a van from a 50-foot fishing boat docked on Pines Canal. There was no furniture in the home.

Captain’s versatility

When the phone rings for Captain Joan Vernon, she never knows what her customers will have in mind. Will they opt for snorkeling in a shallow water cove, sightseeing, a picnic on Elliot Key, or out to win the Met Tournament? Joan Vernon loves going out on her 25-foot open boat on the waters surrounding Key Biscayne.

“We live in a very beautiful place and the true beauty of what we have is best seen from the water. That’s why I enjoy taking people out and helping them enjoy what we have.”

One of the things that has been making her job more pleasant, says Vernon, is the improved water quality in Biscayne Bay in recent years. The ameliorated water quality has resulted in more sightings of sea turtles, manatees, and bottle-nosed porpoises.

“Kids especially get excited by what nature offers. That’s why it is so important to conserve what we have.”