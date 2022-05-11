Be ready: May 15 triathlon will disrupt traffic

There will be a triathlon event taking place on Sunday, May 15 that will disrupt traffic on Key Biscayne and the Causeway.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. in Crandon Park with an ocean swim. This will be followed by a bike ride along northbound Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker Causeway – going over the William Powell Bridge.

At the bottom of the bridge, riders will make a U-turn and return to Crandon Park. The final part of the race is a run within Crandon Park.

Different competition groups will have staggered starts through 8 a.m.

Island residents should plan and allow for extra time for travel. Vehicular traffic both off and onto Key Biscayne will likely be delayed as detours are set up. In particular, the northbound and westbound lanes of Crandon Boulevard and Rickenbacker Causeway will be closed for the cycling portion of the race.

For more information, contact us at info@integritymultisport.com

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Time: 7 a.m.

Location: Crandon Park, Key Biscayne

(Bike race will be along Rickenbacker Causeway)

For more information or to register, click here.