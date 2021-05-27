During National Safe Boating Week, Miami-Dade County Parks urges boaters to be safety conscious for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and beyond.

National Safe Boating Week is underway. Boaters are encouraged to get their vessels “water-ready,” making sure all equipment is in serviceable condition and that life jackets are on board. Among the things to keep in mind before heading out to launch is that this popular boating weekend can easily translate into long lines, long wait times and lack of parking.

Boaters are also encouraged to sign up or free Miami-Dade Marina SMS Alerts. This service keeps boaters updated via text alerts to their email or mobile phone on traffic and parking conditions, current availability of ramps, and issues such as hazardous weather conditions.

To sign up, click here.

Miami-Dade Parks offers six full-service marinas with amenities, such as wet slips, dry storage, boat ramps, transient dockage, fuel, bait and tackle, and diving facilities, all to provide patrons with the best possible boating experience.

For a complete list of Miami-Dade Marinas visit the our website

For the Crandon Marina page and information, click here.